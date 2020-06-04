The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down the performing arts industry.
But not the artists.
Musicians, artists and performers have adapted to the coronavirus reality: No crowds, no concerts, no revenue.
Utilizing modern technology and old-fashioned hard work, they have found a way to stay in business while the box office is closed, the marquee is dark, and the seats are empty.
And when the North Country and Northeast Kingdom emerge from the current crisis, it will need performing artists — and the creative economy — to play a leading role in rebuilding the regional economy.
PATRICK ROSS, Newbury, Vt.
Musician
Patrick Ross is recording more.
It’s for his students.
The fifth-generation fiddle player has uploaded a trove of play-along tracks for his roster of 70 students during the pandemic.
“I’ve published a ton of music on my web site since COVID started. I’m burning the candle at both ends to create a resource library for my students so they don’t fall off,” he said, adding, “The last time I recorded something in a studio and published it on Spotify or YouTube was a about a year ago.”
Teaching is a 40-hour-a-week commitment and a third of those students participate in virtual weekly lessons.
Through his teaching income, Ross can pay the bills despite the cancellation of live performances, including weddings.
He also has more time to spend at his Newbury home with his wife Cindy and five-year-old daughter Ophelia.
“I’m actually able to spend quite a bit more time with my family. I’m not being pulled away to festivals, weddings, concerts and rehearsals,” he said.
To stay sharp Ross has done a handful of virtual concerts. Those have allowed him to combine work and family, with his daughter joining the fun.
“Parenting has its ups and downs — thankfully more ups than down. We’ve been able to integrate her personality into our interests,” he said. “Now that she’s five and able to think logically, she’s been a co-host in some of my online virtual concerts.”
But the music is secondary. His focus remains family first.
“I’ve had blinders on me to make sure my family is safe,” he said. “The energy it took to filter the information [about coronavirus] through to our daughter was really exhausting. She asks questions all the time and we didn’t have answers. We were semi-freaking out, and we didn’t want her to freak out. So much of our energy has been directed to keeping her spirits up, staying positive, and making sure our daughter is not scarred by this stuff.”
JASON TORS, 45, Sugar Hill
Artist/musician/graphic designer/venue operator
Two-and-a-half months ago, Jason Tors shut down The Loading Dock in Littleton in compliance with state orders.
So he picked up his paint brush.
With the performance venue closed for the foreseeable future, Tors made it his private studio.
“It’s nice to stretch out and work on some canvases and surfaces I hadn’t been able to work on for a couple years,” he said.
In the process he cleaned house.
He gave away his old paintings to make room for the new ones. At first he set them outside The Loading Dock and people took them. Then he dropped them around the downtown area. That ended when he left a painting on Littleton’s pedestrian covered bridge and someone called the cops.
“After that I didn’t want to alarm people. I have a good relationship with the Littleton Police, I didn’t want to tick them off. So I went back to [hanging art outside The Loading Dock].”
Tors has remained busy during the pandemic.
He also makes music (a drummer, he collaborates with other musicians online). He works as a graphic designer. He spends time with his wife Jae (a violinist and web arts director at Garnet Hill) and son Brody.
And he is planning the future of The Loading Dock. The five-year-old DIY venue offers concerts, events and rehearsal space year round. It has supported local musicians and also featured touring acts from across the Northeast and as far away as California. Recently it has nurtured young talent with monthly, under-21 open mic nights.
He wants it to serve a community need when it re-opens.
Before the pandemic The Loading Dock was part of a burgeoning local music scene. The greater Littleton area has seen a growing number of bars and restaurants offer live music, and last summer bluegrass legend David Grisman played a first-of-its kind outdoor concert on a portable stage along the banks of the Ammonoosuc River.
Those efforts were stopped cold by public health measures — including social distancing and gathering limits — meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Now, Tors said, “Nobody knows what the future of live music will be coming out of this.”
JUSTIN LANDER, Hardwick
Puppeteer/musician/performer
Two-and-a-half months ago Modern Times Theater was busy.
They were producing the Saturday Storefront Trilogy series of shows in St. Johnsbury, preparing for their busy summer season of library, fair and festival performances, and gearing up for Vermont Vaudeville’s spring show.
Then the pandemic hit.
The remainder of the Saturday Storefront Trilogy was canceled and their upcoming schedule was squashed when Vermont imposed a stay-at-home order, banned large gatherings, and mandated social distancing.
That forced the husband-and-wife team of Justin Lander and Rose Friedman to come up with a Plan B.
“For the last five years, this has been what we do,” said Lander. “It’s not like there’s a different income stream we can just transfer over to.”
The Hardwick couple devised new entertainment options to keep the revenue coming.
They developed a do-it-yourself puppetry kit (available for a small donation) and a mobile Punch and Judy puppet show (appropriate for small audiences at a safe social distance).
They have also done live-stream performances, which can be a challenge in the Northeast Kingdom.
“We live in rural Vermont so we don’t have access to high speed internet, that’s a real hurdle,” Lander said. “Right at the beginning [of the stay-at-home order] we did a live stream show at home. It was problematic with a bad connection. We don’t feel it presents what we do well.”
In addition to business concerns, Lander and Friedman have home-schooled their two children, ages five and nine.
“We lost all childcare options, so in a sense we have less time than ever,” Lander said.
Looking ahead Modern Times faces an uncertain future and Vermont Vaudeville, which Lander and Friedman helped to found, is planning for a fall show that may not happen — or may happen differently than planned.
“Live theater is either adapting or its drying up,” Lander said. “We hope it’s temporary, we hope it’s a phase, and not something that will go on for years. But we don’t know.”
DEREK CAMPBELL, 46, Lyndonville
Musician/Artist/Photographer/Producer
Derek Campbell has been digging through his archives.
He has been sorting, organizing and editing years of photos and audio recordings. He has been fleshing out countless fragments of song ideas. He’s tackling projects that he never had time for. He’s culling terabytes of data.
“I’m going back through cassettes from when I was a teenager recording on a four track,” he said.
Normally, Campbell wouldn’t have time to go through old material.
The Production Manager for Catamount Arts, he was poised for a busy spring and summer with events such as NEMBAFEST, Greggfest, Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Concert Series, Wednesdays on the Waterfront Concert Series in Newport.
Those events were all wiped out by COVID-19.
With his schedule freed up, he has spent more time with his wife Natalie (a nurse who has worked through the pandemic) and children, Irie and Felix.
“I’m just doing a lot of dad stuff, helping the kids with their projects, helping them out on their instruments, hanging out with them,” he said. “My daughter is off to college, so these are some of the last days of having her around.”
He has also found time to create. A guitarist and singer, he was developed song ideas for his bands, including Electric Sorcery and Star Rats. They have continued to collaborate virtually.
When the pandemic passes, he hopes artists and fans will embrace live entertainment.
“Perhaps being in houses and on devices now will help us put them down when we can again,” he said. “I hope people realize they were taking going out for granted, and that they will go out more. All live entertainment needs more people to come out.”
“And hopefully right now a lot of artists are honing their craft, so when they burst back on the scene, there will be a whole bunch of amazing things to enjoy.”
