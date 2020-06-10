North Country arts organizations won big in the 24-hour NH Gives event.
The Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield, The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem and The Upstage Players in Littleton together collected nearly $54,000 in the annual, around-the-clock online fundraiser, which wrapped up on Wednesday evening.
The Weathervane Theatre led the local pack with $21,560 from 90 donors, exceeding their goal of $25,000.
They were trailed on the tally board by The Colonial Theatre ($16,716, 85 donors) and The Upstage Players ($15,857, 71 donors).
It’s a big boost for all three organizations, especially during the pandemic. The cash will help them survive an extended shutdown until performing arts venues can re-open to large audiences, presumably next summer or fall.
“We are surprised and grateful for the overwhelming response from our Colonial community,” said Steve Dignazio, executive director of The Colonial Theatre.
Overall NH Gives shattered records.
This year’s event saw over 13,600 donors give $3.28 million to 488 organizations.
It was double the total of the first four year’s combined ($1.5 million) and reflected the importance of NH Gives at a time when non-profits are struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus crisis.
Although the event is over, the site (nhgives.org) will remain open for donations through midnight June 12.
“This kind of outpouring of support from … people across the state for different non-profits is the kind of community that I am proud to be a part of,” wrote Upstage Players artistic director Andrew Lidestri. “It’s the kind of community we all need right now.”
Other local organizations that took part (with totals) are as follows: Stable Connections in Guildhall, Vt. ($6,275, 25 donors), North Country Chamber Players ($4,420, 16 donors), White Mountain Science Inc. ($3,620, 23 donors), Bethlehem Trails Association ($2,455, 27 donors), Franconia Children’s Center ($2,000, 19 donors), Copper Cannon Camp ($630), Turtle Ridge Foundation ($553), North Country Health Consortium ($500), Ammonoosuc Community Health Services ($125) and Secret Sock Society ($100).
