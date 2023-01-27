St. Johnsbury defense attorney David Sleigh says Vermont State’s Attorneys should be elected, not selected.
Attorney Sleigh has now filed a complaint in Orleans Superior Court asking for an injunction to prevent the possible appointment of Deputy State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva to the Orleans County State’s Attorney position.
There has been no public notice that the Governor will appoint Leyva as state’s attorney next week and Sleigh says he has no problem with Leyva being a state’s attorney.
But he argues that if Leyva were appointed by Gov. Phil Scott it would be a violation of Vermont law.
“Under 17 V.S.A. § 2623, the Governor may appoint a State’s Attorney to fill a vacancy created by “death or resignation” to fill the vacancy for the remaining portion of the term,” reads the law cited in Sleigh’s filing. “Statute, § 2623 does not permit the governor to appoint a successor to an appointed State’s Attorney. The appointment of Ms. Leyva, or anyone else, to serve to a full, fresh term as the Orleans State’s Attorney would therefore violate the constitutional requirement of elected State’s Attorneys.”
Leyva has served as interim state’s attorney since former Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett was appointed as a Superior Court Judge by Gov. Scott in September. Leyva then ran a write-in campaign during the November election but did not win.
And according to Sleigh’s filing, Jennifer Barrett’s term as state’s attorney expires in a few days.
Sleigh argues that under Vermont law, a special election should be held before Leyva or any other candidate becomes Orleans County State’s Attorney.
“Because the Governor has no authority to fill a vacancy not caused by the death or resignation of an incumbent and because neither Ms. Leyva, nor any other eligible person, has been duly elected as the Orleans State’s Attorney, her/their assumption of the Orleans State’s Attorney’s Office is, or will be, unlawful and she/they have, or will have, no resulting authority to exercise the duties of the Office of the State’s Attorney,” wrote Attorney Sleigh.
Sleigh argues that the Governor only had the legal power to appoint Leyva to serve as the interim state’s attorney for the rest of what would have been Jennifer Barrett’s term - which expires on Jan. 31, according to the filing.
“Because the Orleans State’s Attorney’s Office is, and will not, be vacant due to the death or resignation of an incumbent on February 1, 2023, the Governor has no authority under § 2623 to appoint Ms. Leyva, or any other person, as the Orleans State’s Attorney to a new four-year term,” wrote Attorney Sleigh. “State’s Attorneys shall be elected by the voters of their respective districts as established by law.“
Emails sent to Gov. Scott’s office and Farzana Leyva were not answered by press time.
