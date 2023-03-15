The defense attorney for kidnapping suspect Nichole J. Cloutier is working on a plan to get her client out of jail and into treatment.
Cloutier, 36, of Peacham, is currently being held without bail after pleading not guilty to felony charges of kidnapping, 1st-degree unlawful restraint, and aggravated assault.
According to court documents, Attorney Laura L. Wilson of Lyndonville is working on a release plan for Cloutier. A hearing will be held on Cloutier’s possible release in Caledonia Superior Court on Friday, March 17 at 1:00 p.m.
Caledonia Superior Court
Attorney Wilson is also asking the court to impose a preliminary condition of release, which states the following:
“The Court is willing to allow Defendant to be screened by phone for possible admission to a residential treatment facility, or enrollment in an outpatient recovery program, or both.”
Attorney Wilson said in her motion to amend conditions of release that the Department of Corrections requires a court order to have caseworkers facilitate intake phone screenings from jail.
The state plans to respond to Wilson’s motion.
Cloutier and her co-defendant Mack Varnum, 45, of Peacham, are accused of kidnapping Colleen Rodriguez, 33, in February.
Rodriguez told police that she and Cloutier use ‘dope’ or heroin, according to the police report. St. Johnsbury Police found her on Bay Street in a vehicle with her hands bound together with duct tape and her head partially covered with a bag and duct tape. She was freed by first responders and transported to NVRH, where she was treated and released.
Rodriguez told police she was picked up on the side of the road near Varnum’s residence in Peacham. She said she was bound and restrained by the couple, who allegedly drove around for hours and threatened to kill her. She told police that Varnum and Cloutier left her alone, allowing her the opportunity to escape in their truck. Rodriguez told police she drove to St. Johnsbury, where she was discovered.
Varnum has been charged with felony 1st-degree attempted murder, kidnapping, 1st-degree unlawful restraint, and 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault. Varnum is also being held without bail.
Both Varnum and Cloutier face possible sentences of up to life in prison.
