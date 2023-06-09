Local Attorney Gets Another Case Dismissed

St. Johnsbury defense attorney David Sleigh got another case filed against one of his clients dismissed by the court.
Attorney Sleigh recently convinced a judge in Bennington to dismiss a simple assault charge against a veteran state trooper after ruling the Vermont Attorney General’s office was involved in misconduct by failing to turn over documents to the defense until the eve of the trial.
In the current case, Sleigh argued that the state hadn’t responded to him for six months, so the case should be dismissed.
Caledonia Superior Court
Judge Justin P. Jiron approved Sleigh’s motion to dismiss the case on May 26.
“The motion is granted,” wrote Judge Jiron in his order. “The Defendant filed a motion to suppress as well as motions to dismiss count 1 and count 2 of the State’s Information on September 9, 2022. The State requested an extension to respond the same date, which was granted with a deadline to file any response by October 24, 2022. The State has not filed a response as of this date. The Court will infer the State does not object to the defendant’s motions and will grant the requested relief. Counts 1 and 2 are dismissed.”
The defendant in the case was Hummingbird Takahashi, 52, of West Charleston, who was charged in October of 2021 with a misdemeanor charge of DUI, drug or both, and felony impeding a public officer.
Takahashi has been facing a possible sentence of five years in prison and $1,250 in fines.
The prosecutor in the case, Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul, said he planned to appeal the judge’s decision. The state has 30 days to file an appeal.
