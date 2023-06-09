Local Attorney Gets Another Case Dismissed
Defense Attorney David Sleigh

St. Johnsbury defense attorney David Sleigh got another case filed against one of his clients dismissed by the court.

Attorney Sleigh recently convinced a judge in Bennington to dismiss a simple assault charge against a veteran state trooper after ruling the Vermont Attorney General’s office was involved in misconduct by failing to turn over documents to the defense until the eve of the trial.

