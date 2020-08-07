A local attorney’s fight to see a Rutland gym owner compensated by the state for the COVID-related closure of his business argues that the court should not let a fear that other Vermont businesses could seek similar relief cloud its judgment.

“This court is likely concerned that if it finds there is a compensable ‘taking’ in this case, then the floodgates will be opened for others to claim compensation, because the Governor’s order encompassed many hundreds of innocent Vermont businesses,” wrote Deborah Bucknam, an attorney from Walden, in a filing to Rutland Superior Court this week.

