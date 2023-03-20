Local Barns Win Historic Preservation Grants

Contributed by https://accd.vermont.gov/historic-preservation/funding/barn-grants

The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation have awarded 28 grants totaling $376,988. The grants were presented to municipalities, non-profit organizations, and owners of historic agricultural buildings in ten Vermont counties. These grants, leveraging roughly $1 million in restoration and rehabilitation efforts, ensure proper stewardship of our agricultural landmarks, increasing the livability and workability of Vermont places.

“These buildings are worthy of recognition and commemoration and play a key role in civic pride and a healthy Vermont, and significantly impact our agricultural economy,” said Governor Scott. “Just as importantly, we are employing people to restore our working landscapes and ensuring opportunities for the next generation of rural Vermonters.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments