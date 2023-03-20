Local Barns Win Historic Preservation Grants

The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation have awarded 28 grants totaling $376,988. The grants were presented to municipalities, non-profit organizations, and owners of historic agricultural buildings in ten Vermont counties. These grants, leveraging roughly $1 million in restoration and rehabilitation efforts, ensure proper stewardship of our agricultural landmarks, increasing the livability and workability of Vermont places.
“These buildings are worthy of recognition and commemoration and play a key role in civic pride and a healthy Vermont, and significantly impact our agricultural economy,” said Governor Scott. “Just as importantly, we are employing people to restore our working landscapes and ensuring opportunities for the next generation of rural Vermonters.”
Among the local winners were:
Danville, Cary Sugar House - $15,000
In the late 1800s George Cary founded Cary Maple Sugar Co. in St. Johnsbury, which was the largest sugaring operation in the world for a time. In neighboring Danville, 25 acres of mature sugar bush owned by Cary and used for production of maple syrup is the home of Maple Sugar House #136 and a small cabin that Cary lived in during sugaring season. The current owner plans to return the property to a productive commercial maple sugar operation and will use the historic cabin and sugarhouse as a museum and tourist attraction as well as an educational lab for students in partnership with St Johnsbury Academy. Grant funds will support a sensitive restoration the sugarhouse to its original footprint and appearance.
Danville, Heart’s Ease Farm – $15,000
Originally known as the Old Hartshorn Place, this property belonged to Captain Israel Putnam Dana, whose house still stands across Hill Street. The barn was reportedly built by Abel Hartshorn in 1882. Until the mid-1950s it was an active dairy farm, last run by Ernest Hartshorn. The current owner plans to use the property for farm incubation, sharing the farmhouse, land and barn with individuals who want to start farming but do not have access to land. Grant funds will support important repairs needed to the barn’s lower level, including framing repairs and installing new concrete footings.
Newbury, George House Barn/Daylilly Acres - $15,000
This property was owned by the George family for seven generations before the current owners recently acquired it. Now called Daylily Acres, the property includes multiple agricultural buildings, including two dairy barns, a milk house, and a horse/heifer barn that will be rehabilitated with the support of a VDHP grant. Work will focus on repair/ replacement of the lower level supports and foundation. Once complete, the building will be used to house Dexter cattle, Ayam Cemani chickens, and serve visitors to the owner’s extensive daylily gardens.
Peacham, Will-Bren Farm - $15,000
The known history of this farm stretches back to 1820 with the Partridge family. It was operated as a dairy farm by Kenneth McPhee from the 1940s until the current owners acquired the property in 1967. They continued the dairy operation until 2003 when the farm was converted into a beef cattle operation, also growing crops, and harvesting maple. Matching grant funds will be directed to the c. 1880 main barn to complete structural and foundation repairs at the west elevation and replacement of the west roof slope.
St. Johnsbury, Stark Farm - $15,000
This 81-acre farm sits on land farmed by Robert Stark, nephew of General John Stark. The main barn on the property was constructed between 1811 and 1820. In 1985 the current owners acquired the property. They raise sheep, chickens, pigs, have a large vegetable garden, and lease open fields to a neighboring dairy farm. Aside from active agricultural use, the farm frequently hosts school groups who learn about the Northern Forest, as well as farming practices. Grant funds will support several aspects of repair to the main barn, including foundation and framing repairs at the south gable and west elevation.
Preserving History
“Barns are the most recognized and vulnerable historic resources in Vermont,” said Laura V. Trieschmann, State Historic Preservation Officer. “A hallmark of the past, these indelible buildings can continue to be a vital part of our rural and agricultural landscapes through the stewardship of owners like those awarded the 2023 grant funding.”
Grants awarded this year will assist projects from Cornwall to Fletcher, and Newbury to Rockingham. Projects include drainage improvements, foundation repairs, structural work, and failing roofs to ensure continued use. For a complete list of the 2023 awarded projects, visit VDHP’s website.
“It was clear to me from the very first moment that I saw George Cary’s original sugarhouse that I had an obligation to not only restore it to its former glory but to renovate the sugarhouse in such a way that we could display, demonstrate, and honor the history of Vermont sugar making,” said grant recipient David Roth of the Cary Sugar House in Danville. “With the State Historic Barn Grant, we will be able to bring this vision to fruition.”
The Barn Preservation Grant Program is the oldest state-funded barn grant program in the United States, established in 1992 to help agricultural property and business owners rehabilitate and actively utilize the buildings that make up a vital part of Vermont’s landscapes. The mission of the program is to foster the (re)use, appreciation of, and pride in our landmarks, communities, and working landscapes. To qualify, buildings and structures must be at least 50 years old and listed or eligible to be listed in the State Register of Historic Places.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.