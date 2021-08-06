Summer is a busy time for bike shops.
“I’ve never taken time off in the summer before, that’s a no-no,” said Robert “Big Ring Bob” Lesmerises, owner and operator of the White Mountain Bike Shop, in Franconia, N.H., on Tuesday.
But this year, as the bike industry continues to face COVID-19-induced shortages on everything from rental bikes to basic parts, Lesmerises found a positive: the possibility of time off and the greatest bike tour and race of his life — the Great Divide Classic.
The 60-year-old bike mechanic raced self-supported from the Canadian border to the Mexican border on a 90 percent unpaved route, crisscrossing the Continental Divide, boasting almost 150,000 feet of elevation gain.
Lesmerises finished the course in 23 days and 20 hours.
Despite being likely the only entrant to use paper maps (only about 40 of the 120 participants in this year’s “biggest unofficial race” managed to finish), he came in second for riders in their 60s and 14th overall.
While this year’s route spanned around 2,500 miles, Lesmerises ended up traveling about 2,700 due to his lack of GPS navigation. People following along at home, though, could watch his progress, thanks to his SPOT tracker, and would call him, text him, message him on Facebook to tell him that he had lost his way.
“I was the fan favorite because I kept getting lost,” he said. “I looked like some sort of energizer bunny, but sometimes the bunny is going off in the wrong direction.”
In fact, at one point he ended up biking 27 miles on a super-highway in New Mexico and getting pulled over. The state police were pretty nice about it, he said.
While Lesmerises has lived without a car for the past 30 years and done races and bike tours all over the world, this was his first endeavor of such length.
“This race was something I really wanted to do, to stay on my bike for that period of time,” he said.
While most people plan on doing the Great Divide Classic and train for a year or two, Lesmerises made his decision to go in March of this year.
On his first day of the race, June 11, Lesmerises suffered six flat tires and fell way behind most of the other racers. The bike he had brought wasn’t the right one for the tough terrain — “I felt like I had a pea-shooter in a gunfight,” he said — and he ended up buying a whole new bike halfway through.
While Lesmerises stayed in hotels at the beginning, he quickly started pulling all-nighters in the saddle to catch up to people.
“I didn’t know I had it in me, but I could do 250 miles or more without sleeping,” he said. “I’d take some catnaps, I was like the king of catnaps. And your helmet, your helmet makes the perfect pillow…”
Lesmerises’ biggest fear was running out of water in a sparse area with dreaded headwinds slowing him down.
The bike mechanic rode by himself for hours, as well as with many of his fellow racers. He rode (hiked) through snow, was almost always thirsty, lost 12 pounds, burnt his bike shorts trying to dry them out, chased and then finally passed former U.S. presidential candidate, Gary Johnson, almost quit several times, had the “Ghostbusters” theme stuck in his head on every downhill and broke his (recently brand-new) bike frame with just 300 miles to go.
But “Big Ring Bob” pulled the frame together with hose clamps and gorilla tape and he and fellow racer, Will Staler, who Lesmerises had chased for much of the race, soldiered through lightning and thunder to cross the finish line together at dawn on July 6, with 40 wild buffalo in view.
“We couldn’t have scripted it better,” said Lesmerises.
He calls the race the hardest thing he’s done in his entire life, but Lesmerises is gunning to do it again next year and hopes his customers will understand.
“I feel like I just did the Tour de France,” he said. “It was my Tour de France … I was always excited to see what was around the corner.”
Next time, though, Lesmerises is going to use bike navigation. While he threw away his bike computer long ago after his second bike tour in New Zealand, realizing he was spending more time looking at it than the scenery — and that he liked asking for directions — he admits it wasn’t the right choice for a race through what is often a sign-less, barren part of the world.
“I think the main thing is to pack enough so you don’t get cold and you take care of yourself, but not so much that you’re really killing yourself trying to push your bike up a hill,” Lesmerises said.
“Big Ring Bob” grew up in Manchester, went to Plymouth State, and used work at Cannon Mountain as a way to stay in the mountains long-term. While he frequently had used a bike for transportation, not getting his driver’s license until age 18, he became an avid cyclist after breaking his back skiing.
Lesmerises opened his bike shop at the Franconia Inn in 2008 after working at what is now called Littleton Bike & Fitness. Opening the White Mountain Bike Shop meant that his racing days were pretty much over, but it gave Lesmerises more time to bike tour during the winter, though he does groom trails near the inn for fat-biking.
His nickname was given to him by the national bicycling champ, Tom Masterson, who runs Coyote Hill Mountain Bike Camp in Bradford, Vt. When Lesmerises started racing at a high level the announcer didn’t know how to pronounce his last name; “just call him Big Ring, for god’s sakes, make it easy on yourself,” yelled Masterson.
At the time, cyclists tended to stay in a high gear (a, well, big ring) and pedal slowly instead of pedaling furiously in a low gear, a technique mastered by Lance Armstrong.
The winner of this year’s Great Divide Classic (normally the race is called the “Tour Divide” and starts in Banff, Canada, adding about 250 miles to the course) completed it in about 14 days. However, Lesmerises notes that he and the winner both had the same amount of riding time.
“But he only took four days off, I took 14 off … which sounds like it was a vacation, but it definitely wasn’t,” he said.
The Great Divide Classic follows the Great Divide Mountain Biking Route, which Lesmerises says is the “Appalachian Trail” of cycling. Most who tour the whole route do so in two to three months.
In the shorter term, Lesmerises is planning on taking a week off in late September to bike the Vermont Super 8: a 640-mile extremely challenging course shaped like the numeral eight that circles through the Northeast Kingdom and the southern half of the state. Lesmerises will ride it starting from his house.
But for now, you can find him at the White Mountain Bike Shop, helping customers and trying to make up for the cash he lost on his race of a lifetime.
