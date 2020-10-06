ST. JOHNSBURY — On Saturday, the Boxcar & Caboose Bookshop on Railroad Street will host a used book sale with all proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All participants and shoppers are reminded that masks are required inside public establishments and outside when six feet of distancing cannot be maintained.

