McINDOE FALLS — An emergency helicopter landed in a Barnet selectman’s field on Friday to expedite medical care for a 5-year-old boy who suffered a lower leg amputation in a lawn tractor accident.

CALEX Director Michael Wright quickly called for the DHART helicopter as soon as he heard the nature of the injury as communicated in a 911 call. Barnet firefighters determined the closest place for a helicopter landing was in a field owned by Barnet Selectman Ben Gates, across the road from his house. The landing zone was about three miles north of the residence at 4826 U.S. Route 5 South in McIndoe Falls where the accident happened.

