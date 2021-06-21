When valued office manager Renee Parker, of StoneCrest Properties, lost her beloved son Carter last year, her colleagues knew they would like to find a way to honor his memory. After seeing the poor condition of the seating at Lyndon’s Shonyo Park field, they decided to donate two new bleachers to the Lyndon Youth Baseball and Softball league and the local children it serves. Agents and staff from StoneCrest met at the field on Friday, June 18 to formally dedicate the bleachers to Carter.

