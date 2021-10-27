Local Business To ‘Weigh-in’ On Santa Fund Fundraising During Hunting Season

The tradition of tying a successful deer hunt to the fund-raising success of the Santa Fund continues as a Lyndonville business has decided to “weigh-in” on the effort.
Lead & Tackle Co. on Middle Street in Lyndonville will be taking donations for the annual Christmas charity outreach from hunters at the business’s big game weigh station.
“We love Christmas and it seemed like an appropriate organization,” said Dale Frattaroli. She and her husband, Ted Benoit, own the hunting and fishing business at the corner of Main and Middle streets. They’ve been in business since May 2017.
She said when hunters arrive with big game animals they often ask if there is a charge for the service. There isn’t, and Frattaroli and Benoit said they decided they should think of a charity to support through donations. They then learned that a big game weigh-in station and donations for the Santa Fund has a long history.
The outreach, which began during the Great Depression, provides toys for children and boxes of food for families in St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville, Waterford, Barnet, Kirby, Danville and Concord. The Santa Fund is operated through the St. Johnsbury Fire Department and administered by the Caledonian-Record as part of the newspaper’s charitable trust.
The fire department is responsible for gathering the toys, creating the delivery lists and making the deliveries a few days before Christmas each year. For many years they located a big game weighing station in front of the fire station on Main Street in St. Johnsbury through which the firefighters gathered donated money for the Santa Fund. Complaints about the graphic display of dead deer and extra traffic on the Main Street sidewalk caused the scales to be moved behind the building. A couple of seasons later, a building renovation ended that location as an option in 1996.
Marty’s 1st Stop in Danville then provided a weigh-in station and a way to donate to the Santa Fund. Not only did owner Marty Beattie offer his store and his staff to continue the operation of the weighing station, he also gave his dollar-per-deer-weighed money from the state to the Santa Fund.
The Marty’s option ended in 2002.
Following that, Barnie’s Market in Concord began taking donations for the Santa Fund at its big-game, weigh-in station. Then the business closed.
The Santa Fund has continued and donations of toys and money are provided to sustain the outreach, but the traditional hunting season support has been missing of late. Lead & Tackle aims to change that this year.
Their weigh-in station is located on the side of their building and they’re already putting it to use this year as last weekend was youth weekend for deer hunting. Muzzleloader hunting will commence this weekend, and soon the regular rifle season for deer hunting will happen.
Frattaroli said she hopes to have a sign near the weigh-in station that reminds hunters about the opportunity to support the Santa Fund.
“We are really hitting our stride with hunting season and would like to make as much of an impact as possible,” she said.
St. Johnsbury Assistant Fire Chief Brad Reed said the firefighters appreciate all the individuals and businesses that support the Santa Fund.
“For the many years that I’ve been doing this I have always been very impressed with the community support for this project,” he said.
Financial donations are necessary to support the program. “We will spend in the thousands of dollars on toys and thousands of dollars on food,” he said.
Make a donation to the Santa Fund by mailing a check to NEK Santa Fund, c/o Passumpsic Savings Bank, P.O. Box 38, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819-0038
