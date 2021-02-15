Local Businesses Asked To Participate In Workforce Needs Survey

A new group assisting local employers by helping to reverse a chronic shortage of workers in the North Country has announced a new partnership.
The North Country Consortium for Workforce Advancement, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit incorporated in May 2020 by a group of community and business leaders, is joining forces with two post-secondary institutions, Vermont Technical College and Southern New Hampshire University.
As the effort rolls out, the three organizations are encouraging local businesses to participate in a needs assessment survey, with the data collected to be used to identify and develop programs and curriculum for the region’s workforce.
No stranger to the challenge of employers finding enough qualified workers is Greg Eastman, president of the nonprofit Littleton Industrial Development Corp., who said just about every employer in the Littleton Industrial Park is looking for more employees.
“It’s a widespread problem around here,” Eastman said on Monday. “I think this effort for workforce development is absolutely critical. It’s great that we have people taking the initiative to work on this.”
In a statement, Mike Alberts, director of the Lisbon-based New England Wire Technologies and president and incorporator of the NCCFWA, said, “We are in the process of developing a new way of customizing and delivering learning opportunities for a majority of the eligible workforce in the North Country and surrounding areas. We continue to say this is a new approach to an old subject - workforce development. We are focused on how to provide training to skilled workers in order to meet the regional business needs.”
The initial focus will primarily be on the trades and manufacturing, health services, hospitality and tourism, and service-related businesses, but the data collected from the needs assessment questionnaire will allow the consortium to really focus on the specifics, he said.
By partnering with post-secondary educational institutions, NCCFWA seeks to develop near-term and long-term solutions to the workforce shortage challenge.
In the short term, the group hopes to identify specific training needs of North Country businesses as they relate to new hires as well as to current employees wanting to advance within their workplace.
In a statement, Patricia Moulton, VTC president, said, “We are excited to bring our track record of superb job placement, return on investment, and employer partnership work to the North Country. This questionnaire will provide much-needed data of the skills needed now, and in the future, to design needed education and training for the regions’ employers and workforce. We have been working with employers in that region of New Hampshire for many years and we are delighted to be part of this initiative.”
SNHU has long been a driving force in meeting the state’s workforce needs, and through the new partnership, the university will help NCCFWA reach its goal of expanding access, specifically to the university’s neighbors in the North Country, said Sarah Normand, senior vice-president for SNHU and executive director of the university’s Workforce Partnerships.
In the North Country, finding enough workers was a challenge even before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the region’s business community and Littleton Industrial Park employers have been facing it for several years, said Eastman.
“I think everyone is looking for help,” he said. “There are businesses that have orders to fill and can’t fill them.”
In today’s world, manufacturing is not the kind of decades ago that some people might envision, but is technical manufacturing, he said.
“There are jobs and they’re well-paying jobs,” said Eastman.
The NCCFWA came together last year, led by Alberts, said Alexandra Ritchie, who is also a consortium incorporator.
“Having been involved in business in the North Country for years, Mike saw firsthand the need for workforce training, and rather than wait for a potential solution to come along, he believed being proactive about it might advance it in a more efficient manner,” she said. “So the North Country Consortium for Workforce Advancement was formed, now consisting of seven board members with distinct backgrounds ranging from business owners and member of the business community to a Ph.D. university lecturer, to a local attorney.”
The board partnered with SNHU and VTC to try to identify workforce needs and then solve for them by means of course offerings and access to those offerings, said Ritchie.
“SNHU specifically specializes in partnerships and advancing educational opportunities which aligned seamlessly with NCCFWA,” she said. “While NCCFWA remains open to future engagements and partnerships, they feel positively about the team assembled and the next steps ahead.”
After NCCFWA began outreach and invited some local businesses to small work sessions, the consortium learned about their unique workforce needs and the number of local employers interested in the effort has now grown to dozens, she said.
“While the effort originally focused on the local manufacturing sector, in listening to the business community there are needs across multiple sectors and NCCFWA believes that this needs assessment questionnaire will allow us to capture all this input to develop proper next steps and solutions,” said Ritchie.
The consortium notes that many workers in the North Country are nearing retirement age, and the workforce shortage, if not addressed in the near term, could have a devastating effect on the region its economy as businesses close or move elsewhere to find a skilled workforce.
Those businesses is interested in participating in the needs assessment can contact Alberts or Ritchie at info@nccfwa.org.
