ST. JOHNSBURY — Purple is prominent this week at many local businesses to promote Alzheimer’s awareness and the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The initiative is called Paint the Kingdom Purple and features participation among business community members.
Each year, St. Johnsbury hosts a Walk to End Alzheimer’s that generates lots of walkers and significant funding for Alzheimer’s research toward the eventual eradication of the disease. The walk - to be held on Sept. 24 this year - is spearheaded locally by a team of volunteers led by Nancy Poulos. It achieves significant fundraising success each year and last year greatly exceeded a goal of $71,000 by taking in $90,631. This year’s goal is $98,000
This is the first year there has been a pre-walk campaign to raise awareness and funds through extensive partnerships with the business community. Members of the local committee contacted local business owners and other organizations in the past couple of weeks to discuss getting on board with the Paint Purple promotion.
The involvement can mean store displays and other purple-themed decorations, the distribution of literature that informs a person about the disease and ways to help and other opportunities to give.
Several businesses are encouraging their employees to wear purple, Poulos said. “Some have posted our Walk flyer with a QR code that can be scanned to register for Walk.”
She said last week that she wasn’t sure what each partner would do to support the initiative, but she was grateful to those willing to participate in getting the word out.
“We are pretty much leaving it up to each business to do things in a manner in which they feel comfortable,” said Poulos.
The comfort-level of promotion at Northeast Kannabis on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday meant employee Jake Demers standing high up on a ladder held by NK co-owner Matt Racenet. He was up there to change out the store’s exterior light bulbs to shine purple at night this week.
On the corner inside the store was lots of literature about Alzheimer’s and a way to give financially through a paper flower initiative. People who give can write a name on the flower and the store will post it. There were some taped on the front door Tuesday.
“One of the things that Aleha (his wife and co-owner of Northeast Kannabis) and I wanted to do in running our business is give back to the community.” said Racenet of their desire to be part of the Paint the Kingdom Purple initiative.
“My wife’s grandfather suffered from Alzheimer’s. I’ve had family members with Alzheimer’s,” he said. “It’s one of those diseases that touches everybody. If we can help, if we can be part of it, that’s great.”
St. Johnsbury locations that are supporting the Paint the Kingdom Purple campaign this week include Autosaver Group, Northern Express Care, Box Car & Caboose, Kitchen Counter Cafe, Moose River Lake & Lodge, Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild, What to Wear Boutique, Whirligig Brewing, the Welcome Center, Art & Joy Studios, L3C, Kingdom Home Goods & Antiques, Frame Dames, Boule Bakery, Wes Ward Auto, Locally Social Coffee, St. Johnsbury House of Pizza.
In Lyndonville, the Lyndonville House of Pizza, Pizza Man, Estella’s Bar & Grill, Fred’s Energy, Lyndonville Redemption Center, Miss Lyndonville Diner, Cumberland Farms, Shear Sensations, Mickey’s Head 2 Toe, Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce, Lyndon Town Clerk Office, The White Market Plaza, Carmen’s Ice Cream, Lyndonville Agway.
In Burke, Cafe Lotti, East Burke Market, East Burke Library and Kingdom Trails are all part of the effort.
Details about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the Northeast Kingdom can be found online at https://act.alz.org/.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.