ST. JOHNSBURY — It took two firefighters and a person pushing a cart to get the Santa Fund toys donated by Performance Powder Coating to a fire truck parked outside Fairbanks Scales on Friday.
The powder coating company owned by Mark Bristol has been going for 11 years, and for most of those years, it has given to the Santa Fund, an annual Christmastime outreach that benefits those less fortunate in area towns.
The Santa Fund is operated through the St. Johnsbury Fire Department and administered by the Caledonian-Record as part of the newspaper’s charitable trust. The Santa Fund has gifted families in need since The Great Depression.
On Friday, on-duty firefighters Aaron Martin and Lt. Andrew Ruggles took Engine 3 to the scales factory building on Portland Street to pick up the toys from Performance Powder Coating, which operates from an area within the vast factory floor space at Fairbanks. They gathered for a photo with Bristol, his son, Luke, and brother, Mike, around a table covered by toys.
It was another Bristol, Stacia (Mark’s wife), who guided the firefighters through the factory and to another stack of donated toys from Fairbanks Scales employees. Stacia Bristol, a Fairbanks employee for 42 years, worked with another worker, Sally Austin, to encourage toy donations from the scales workers. She said they communicated the need to purchase toys for older kids (up to age 14) since that’s the age group where donations are typically lacking.
Firefighter Brenden Greaves, who leads the Santa Fund effort at the fire department, said Friday that donations are pouring in and, as usual, the fund could use more items for the boy and girls in the older range.
The plan is to assign boxes of food and toys to people who register for Santa Fund support who live in St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville, Waterford, Barnet, Kirby, Danville or Concord and then deliver those boxes on Dec. 23. A registration form can be found online (kingdomsantafund.com) or on the pages of The Caledonian-Record newspaper.
Making the special deliveries possible are many local businesses and individuals who give toys or money. Toys can be dropped off at the fire department on Main Street.
Other businesses providing toys this week were Wes Ward Auto Repair in St. Johnsbury and St. Johnsbury Dental Associates.
Also on Friday, the Lyndonville location for Fred’s Energy celebrated its Santa Fund support by drawing the name of a person who donated a toy to their collection effort. A contest was held at Fred’s in which any person who donated a new, unwrapped toy would be entered into a contest to win 100 gallons of oil or propane.
The drawing of the name happened on Friday with Lyndonville office staff Amanda Violette and Travis Locke pulling the name Marla Frazier, of Sheffield, from a gift-wrapped box. Frazier is now entitled to 100 gallons of oil or propane, courtesy of Fred’s whether or not she is a Fred’s customer.
Fred’s also provided a $100 gift card with an insulated grocery tote bag for a second name drawn. Locke pulled an entry form with the names Gary and Patti Royer, of Lyndonville, out of the box.
The contest brought in a large number of toys for the Santa Fund. The stack had grown so large on the floor by Friday afternoon that employees had narrower paths to walk through in the office.
At Fred’s other Northeast Kingdom location in Derby (328 Main St.), the company is collecting toys for the Northeast Kingdom Community Action and Northpoint “Toys for Kids” toy drive. Drop off a new, unwrapped toy by Dec. 19 and be eligible for a drawing to be held that day at 4 p.m.
