Local Businesses Buy $300K In Tax Credits To Support Rocks Estate Renovations

The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests has been awarded $300,000 in tax credits through the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority to support renovations at The Rocks Estate, in Bethlehem, which is being turned into Forest Society North. Left to right: Forest Society President Jack Savage and Amanda Grappone Osmer, owner of Grappone Automotive Group. (Contributed photo)

Several local businesses have purchased $300,000 in tax credits through the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority’s tax credit program to support the creation of Forest Society North at The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem.

Additional businesses are being sought for 2023.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments