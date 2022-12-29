Local Businesses Buy $300K In Tax Credits To Support Rocks Estate Renovations

Several local businesses have purchased $300,000 in tax credits through the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority’s tax credit program to support the creation of Forest Society North at The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem.
Additional businesses are being sought for 2023.
The credits will be put toward creating a new headquarters at The Rocks, and a northern headquarters for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, after the fire in 2019 destroyed the estate’s previous operations center.
The Forest Society was awarded $300,000 in tax credits through the CDFA to support the renovation of the 1884 Carriage Barn at The Rocks as a new program and event center at The Rocks.
The renovation will retain the historic exterior of the building and convert the interior into a net-zero energy-efficient structure featuring geothermal and solar photovoltaic systems.
In Bethlehem, The Rocks is a 1,400-acre property that serves as the Forest Society’s northern New Hampshire campus and is an economic driver for the region.
Twelve businesses across the state have helped the Forest Society meet its 2022 goal for the CDFA’s tax credit program.
The following businesses made contributions:
Badger Peabody and Smith Realty
Grappone Management Company, Inc.
Lumbard and Kellner, LLC
Mascoma Bank
Meredith Village Savings Bank
Merrimack County Savings Bank
Milestone Engineering and Construction
Nathan Wechsler and Co.
Northway Bank
ReVision Energy
Union Bank
Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank
CDFA’s tax credit program offers New Hampshire businesses the opportunity to invest in community economic development initiatives throughout the state.
Projects supported through the program are leading collaborative, community-based projects to address critical needs in the Granite State that bring together public and private resources to solve local challenges.
“In addition to creating a welcoming natural and cultural history destination, the Forest Society’s investment at The Rocks will allow professional conservation staff serving the North Country to be based at The Rocks,” said Jack Savage, president of the Forest Society. “The Forest Society owns 17 forest reservations in the North Country. A greater presence at The Rocks will allow us to play a consistent role as a convener, educator, and economic engine in the North Country.”
Grants made to eligible projects are in the form of tax credit equity.
Businesses with New Hampshire tax liability support awarded projects by purchasing the credits, which results in the nonprofit receiving a donation and the company receiving a 75-percent New Hampshire state tax credit against that contribution.
The credit can be applied against the business profits tax, business enterprise tax, or insurance premium tax.
The donation can also be eligible for treatment as a state and federal charitable contribution.
For example, a company that purchases a $10,000 tax credit from the Forest Society, can apply $7,500 in tax credits on their business profits tax or other applicable taxes.
The Forest Society will be seeking additional businesses to make contributions through the tax credit program for 2023.
Contact Anne Truslow, vice president of development for the Forest Society, at atruslow@forestsociety.org, for more information.
