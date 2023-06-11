WATERFORD — Local businessmen fostered a win-win by funding a construction project for ReSource students that resulted in a gift for the students and staff at Waterford School.
Money from businessmen Bill Dimick and Ernie Thurston bought picnic table-making materials for a ReSource group whose members crafted three new tables to replace the weathered, worn and warped tables at the school.
Principal Chris Miller and several students helped unload the tables on Thursday afternoon when ReSource leaders Jeff Schake and Barb Greenia brought them by truck and trailer from Newport where ReSource participants Nicholaus “Alex” Thielen, Abbey Guillette, Shakiah Mccullough and Kyle Lowe built them.
Within minutes of being placed on the school grounds they were in use by students emerging from their classrooms at the end of the school day.
The pressure-treated pieces of lumber form tables eight feet in length. There are no sharp corners on the boards used for the table top and benches as the construction team opted for rounded-edges.
Greenia, ReSource Construction 101 teacher, calls them “curvaceous.”
ReSource is a nonprofit organization with a stated mission of “empowering individuals and strengthening Vermont communities through workforce development, poverty relief, and environmental stewardship.”
The organization offers a number of hands-on training opportunities for participants to learn skills they can apply toward employment opportunities. The ReSource program credited with the picnic table project is Construction 101. It’s a six-week workshop experience during which participants learn tool handling, safety techniques and technical knowledge for obtaining jobs in the construction trades.
The recent six-week construction course brought the class to St. Johnsbury and specifically property that Dimick and Thurston own on Memorial Drive. It was Dimick’s exposure to the work that was happening there that led to the table talk on behalf of the Waterford School.
Dimick is a parent to Tangeni, a Waterford student finishing her sixth grade year. It was not the first effort by Dimick to support the school this year. In early spring he bought Joe’s Pond Ice Out tickets for every student and staff member. None of the 200 tickets was a winner, but Dimick said they’ll try again next year.
When Dimick encountered the ReSource crew a few weeks ago learning and working at his and Thurston’s property, the students were finishing up their time in St. Johnsbury and were headed to a learning site in Newport for the remainder of the course. It was decided that if Thurston and Dimick supplied the materials, picnic tables for the Waterford School would be built there.
Greenia was appreciative of the opportunity for her students. In a note she sent to Dimick she wrote, “Thank you again for the opportunity to help out my students in their journey of growth and awakenings, also most of all giving back to the community.”
Schake said the Construction 101 course is an intensive experience for someone interested in learning the trade. In addition to learning tools - hand and power - professional safety standards are taught. Participants earn OSHA certification.
The course also provides students with mock job interviews. Participants also have a chance to meet with potential employers and in some cases can work for companies on a trial basis.
“They learn what being employable really looks like,” said Schake.
The participants who benefit from the course are typically adults with barriers to employment, he said.
Schake has been with ReSource for nine years. He has 40 years of construction experience.
“I derive a lot of please working with these people,” said Schake. “There’s always one or two who are very withdrawn but by the end of that first week they’ve opened up. It’s fun watching a group of people who didn’t know each other from Adam begin to support each other.”
The fruits of the most recent ReSource Construction 101 group’s labor are now part of the Waterford School experience. Schake expects the picnic tables placed there this week will serve the school’s needs for at least the next 10 years.
Principal Miller was pleased with the results and grateful for the gift.
“It’s nice to have the community support that we do,” said Miller. “Bill (Dimick) and the rest of the Waterford community supports our school in so many ways and these tables are helpful because as you can see they’ve got kids sitting on them right now out there, staff will eat on them, kids will be out here working on them, you know, doing classwork outside if they need to; it just adds another dimension to the school.”
Learn more about ReSource online at resourcevt.org.
