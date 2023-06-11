WATERFORD — Local businessmen fostered a win-win by funding a construction project for ReSource students that resulted in a gift for the students and staff at Waterford School.

Money from businessmen Bill Dimick and Ernie Thurston bought picnic table-making materials for a ReSource group whose members crafted three new tables to replace the weathered, worn and warped tables at the school.

