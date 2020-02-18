Local Cadet Selected For Wings Program

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
WHITEFIELD — Cadet Chief Master Sergeant Phoebe Ross of the New Hampshire Civil Air Patrol’s Mt. Washington Flight has been honored with selection to the prestigious Cadet Wings Program. Cadet Ross will now have an opportunity to attend a two-month summer university in-residence Flight School at a major academic institution. Purdue University hosted the program last year.
The commanding officer of Civil Air Patrol’s New Hampshire Wing, Colonel Darin Ninness, praised Ross’ selection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.