Local Cadet Selected For Wings Program

Civil Air Patrol Cadet Phoebe Ross stands with her Mt. Washington Flight Commanding Officer, Lieutenant John Tholl. (Courtesy Photo)

WHITEFIELD — Cadet Chief Master Sergeant Phoebe Ross of the New Hampshire Civil Air Patrol’s Mt. Washington Flight has been honored with selection to the prestigious Cadet Wings Program. Cadet Ross will now have an opportunity to attend a two-month summer university in-residence Flight School at a major academic institution. Purdue University hosted the program last year.

The commanding officer of Civil Air Patrol’s New Hampshire Wing, Colonel Darin Ninness, praised Ross’ selection.

