ISLAND POND — The Protestant Bible has 66 books, 1,189 chapters and 31,104 verses, and all of them will be read aloud this Easter weekend at Green Mountain Bible Church, most of them within a 24-hour period.
It’s not the first time the church has made a spoken reading of the full Bible an Easter-time mission, but it’s the first time the church has attempted it in 24 hours.
The two previous times, 2017 and 2018, the reading began on the Thursday before Easter, continued round the clock and finished on Easter Sunday, with the last chapter of Revelation being read by Pastor Neal Perry as part of the Easter morning service.
The plan this year is to have three separate groups of people taking a third of the Bible with the groups reading simultaneously in different rooms of the church. The first 11 chapters of the first book, Genesis, will be read on Good Friday by church members during a communion service. Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, the reading by the three groups begins and will continue for 24 hours straight. By 8 a.m. Sunday all but Revelation chapter 21 will have been read. A church breakfast will then be served, followed by the 10 a.m. worship service at which Perry will read the last chapter of the Bible.
The idea for gathering people for Bible reading initially started as a summertime idea, said Perry, in which people from the church would read in public spaces. Public Bible reading is biblical, he said, referencing a verse in the first book of Timothy in chapter four where it states, “devote yourself to the public reading of Scripture, to preaching and to teaching.”
Perry, who has been the pastor at Green Mountain Bible Church for seven and a half years, said many churches don’t prioritize the reading of the Bible, which is a problem.
“(In the churches) we tend to study the Bible a lot but the actual reading not so much. Bible reading is kind of a lost art.” It’s good to read whole books at a time, he said.
The Bible is his basis, said Perry.
“I know that if I just stay close to the scriptures I’m doing alright,” said Perry.
He said people gathering to read and hear the Bible being read is a biblical directive. He quoted a verse from the first chapter of Revelation: “Blessed is the one who reads aloud the words of this prophecy, and blessed are those who hear it and take to heart what is written in it, because the time is near.”
Perry said anyone is welcome to sit and listen to the reading, but he said it’s a targeted audience to whom they’re appealing.
“We’re just doing this to honor God with the reading of his book,” said Perry. “We do it for an audience of one.”
Readers will be young and old and have different paces, Perry said. His 9-year-old daughter will be among those people reading.
Because they’re on the clock, the reading can’t be too slow, but neither should it be too fast, said Perry. “We don’t want everyone reading at auctioneer speeds,” he said.
Some people will read entire books. Others will read one or more chapters and some people will stand up to read as pairs with back-and-forth verse reading.
Perry said in addition to the final chapter of the Bible he will read other passages as necessary. He referenced some genealogy portions of the Bible in the first and second books of Chronicles that he may need to read because of hard-to-pronounce names. Among the names that appear are Magog, Madai, Javan, Tubal, Ashkenaz, Riphath and Togarmah.
Perry said more readers are welcome. Call the church at 802-723-6143. Green Mountain Bible Church is located at 567 Route 105, West Charleston Road.
“If anyone wants to read they should contact me,” said Perry. “There’s plenty to read.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.