Local Churches Celebrating Easter

Area churches are inviting people to their services in celebration of Easter.
SUNDAY, APRIL 2 (Palm Sunday)
Danville Congregational Church, 87 Hill St., worship at 10 a.m.
First Congregational Church, St. Johnsbury Center, 1869 Breezy Hill Road (off off Rt. 5), worship and communion service, 10:30 a.m.
Lancaster Congregational United Church of Christ, 142 Main St., Lancaster, N.H., 10 a.m.
Lyndon Bible Church, 250 Brown Farm Road, Lyndonville, 10:30 a.m. - Palm Sunday Celebration Service and Children’s Palm Parade.
Lyndon Center Baptist Church, 65 College Rd. in Lyndon Center, 10:15 a.m.
Sutton Freewill Baptist Church, 36 Church St., Sutton, 10:15 a.m.
Third Congregational Church, East St. Johnsbury, 10 a.m., guest preacher Rev. Steve Winkler.
Union Baptist Church, Rt. 5, Waterford, 10:30 a.m. worship service.
United Methodist Church, Danville, on the Green, 9 a.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 6 (Maundy Thursday)
Lancaster Congregational United Church of Christ, 142 Main St., Lancaster, N.H., 7 p.m.
Lyndonville Congregational Church, Middle Street, Lyndonville, 7 p.m.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1265 Main St., St. Johnsbury, 6:30 p.m.
Sutton Freewill Baptist Church, 36 Church St., Sutton, 7 p.m.
United Methodist Church, Danville, 7 p.m., choir, more information - 802-274-4053.
FRIDAY, APRIL 7 (Good Friday)
Concord Community Church, 481 Main St., Concord, 6:30 p.m., song, scripture, and meditation.
Lyndon Bible Church, 250 Brown Farm Road, Lyndonville, 7 p.m., communion service.
Lyndonville Congregational Church, Middle Street, Lyndonville, noon to 3 p.m., open time for meditation.
Grace United Methodist Church, St. Johnsbury, Tenebrae Service, 7 p.m., choir.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1265 Main St., St. Johnsbury, noon and 6:30 p.m.
Union Baptist Church, Rt. 5, Waterford, 6:30 p.m., communion, testimonies, music.
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1265 Main St., St. Johnsbury, Easter vigil service, 6 p.m., potluck feast to follow.
SUNDAY, APRIL 9 (Easter Sunday)
Concord Community Church, 481 Main St., Concord, 10:30 a.m.
Danville Congregational Church, 87 Hill St., fellowship, 9 a.m.; worship, 10 a.m.
Ecumenical Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. at the Lookout across from Rogers Campground on Rt. 2 in Lancaster, N.H. (Lancaster Congregational United Church of Christ)
Ecumenical Sunrise Service (Danville Congregational and Danville United Methodist) Danville Green, 7 a.m.
First Congregational Church, St. Johnsbury Center, 1869 Breezy Hill Road (off off Rt. 5), worship and communion service, 10:30 a.m., Festive Family Easter Sunday Service.
Lancaster Congregational United Church of Christ, 142 Main St., Lancaster, N.H., 10 a.m.
Lyndon Bible Church, 250 Brown Farm Road, Lyndonville, 9 a.m. - free Easter Breakfast open to everyone; 10:30 a.m. - Easter Worship Service, celebrating Jesus’ resurrection.
Lyndon Center Baptist Church, 6:30 a.m., Sunrise Service, together with Lyndonville United Methodist Church at Bandstand Park in Lyndonville
Lyndon Center Baptist Church, 65 College Rd. in Lyndon Center, 10:15 a.m., Resurrection Day worship.
Lyndonville Congregational Church, Middle Street, Lyndonville, 10:30 a.m.
Lyndonville United Methodist Church, 100 Church St., worship service at 10 a.m.
Presbyterian Church of Barnet, Barnet Center Church, 276 Barnet Center Road, sunrise worship at 6:30 a.m. with breakfast and egg hunt to follow; 10 a.m. worship to be held at West Barnet Church at 279 West Main St.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1265 Main St., St. Johnsbury, 10 a.m.
Sutton Freewill Baptist Church, 36 Church St., Sutton, worship service with communion, 10:15 a.m.
Third Congregational Church, East St. Johnsbury, 10 a.m., Flowering of the Cross, guest preacher Rev. Steve Winkler.
Union Baptist Church, Rt. 5, Waterford, 8:30 a.m. ‘Son’rise service; 9 a.m. breakfast; 10:30 a.m. worship service.
United Methodist Church, Danville, 7 a.m. on the Green, ‘Son’rise service; 8 a.m., breakfast at the church, 9 a.m. worship service, more information - 802-274-4053.
Grace United Methodist Church, St. Johnsbury, 10:30 a.m.
