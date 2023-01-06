A Northeast Kingdom minister gave the benediction at a Vermont governor’s inauguration for a fifth consecutive time on Thursday.
The Rev. Dr. Robert Potter of Wheelock stood before the assembly of lawmakers, guests and governors in the Statehouse to offer reflections of Gov. Phil Scott and to call upon God’s blessing as the governor embarks on another term.
He also remarked on his friendship with the late Dick Lawrence who served as a representative from Lyndon for multiple terms.
Rev. Potter has given the benediction reflection at all of Governor Scott’s inaugurations (four) and did the same for Governor Scott’s predecessor, Gov. Peter Shumlin. Thursday was the fifth time he’s been given the ministerial role for an inauguration.
“It is very humbling to have that respect,” he said.
A longtime pastor in Peacham and currently serving at Monadnock Congregational Church in Colebrook, N.H., Rev. Potter, 87, said he appreciates his opportunities in the Statehouse, whether speaking at the inauguration ceremonies or delivering prayers during the legislative sessions over the years.
“I kind of feel like an unofficial chaplain (at the Statehouse),” he said.
Ahead of his opportunity to address the assembly on Thursday, Rev. Potter was seated between former governors Shumlin, who served as a Democrat, and Jim Douglas, who served as a Republican. He said his years in the ministry prepare one for such moments.
“As a minister, you really are in the middle of things quite often,” he said.
Rev. Potter said the atmosphere within the Statehouse despite a gathering of political opponents was one of unity. He credited Governor Scott for delivering a speech that was positive.
“You don’t have to go to his website to understand why he’s such a popular governor,” said Rev. Potter. “He’s far beyond just being a party guy … I have a sense of what is in his heart, and I think he really wants to do the right thing for the state.”
The reverend at the start of his remarks quickly drew laughter by saying how fortunate he was to be a “speaker in the House” without needing to go through a series of votes. In the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Kevin McCarthy is struggling through the House Speaker election process that has gone through multiple votes this week.
Benediction Reflection
Given at Governor Phil Scott’s Inauguration by Rev. Dr. Bob Potter
Jan. 5, 2023
I am overjoyed to be here to give my 5th consecutive Benediction Reflection at a Governor’s Inauguration. I am honored to be here as the Speaker in the House for just a few minutes! I am thankful that you did not have to cast 8 or 9 ballots for me to be here.
I have always respected, loved and honored my friend, Phil Scott, ever since I prayed for him when he was the Lieutenant Governor and President of the Senate. I also prayed for him while he raced around Thunder Road as a much younger man. Since I am 25 years older than the Governor, I can tell you, Phil, to celebrate your youth.
But there’s just got to be something wrong with him. And I hope you Democrats aren’t making a list! Who would be out of their mind enough to want a fourth term as Governor of Vermont? Perhaps only Jim Douglas has done that in present company.
In spite of the shenanigans in Washington and the tension there today, there is no tension on this auspicious occasion here. But we can ask profoundly and humorously: What was it like when past, present and future walked into the bar? It was tense!
Nonetheless, the past here for us is precious for us in the present, and a reminder of a great legacy of love that hallows these historic halls.
I think of my forever friend and representative, Dick Lawrence, who many years ago left off from his store to my farm, my first log splitter. I asked him how to operate it, he said: “You’re not Abe Lincoln but you will learn quickly.”
As I left this Chamber over all these years after the Inauguration ceremonies, Dick would reach out from his desk, touch my hand and hold my heart forever.
Our soul and spirit should long sing a song of love and gratitude for those who have gone before us in this place.
I think of a conversation with Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman as I talked with him in the hallway after the second Inauguration. He spoke tenderly of his mother’s passing only weeks before.
I think of the day Governor Douglas and I led the Memorial Service here for Lieutenant Governor Snelling.
In this sacred place today, let us remind ourselves that we are not saints but servants — servants of a people who trust us never to be tempted to forget our history, and that together as Vermonters we hurt, we hope and we heal. We make it happen! That is the sustaining vision in Vermont valleys, and in the higher meaning of its mountain tops from Monadnock in the north to Snow in the south.
I think of Vermonter, Mikaela Shiffrin, of Burke Mountain Academy. Her dad who was her coach died suddenly to this life. So heartsick was Mikaela, she could not ski well for a long time. Last week in Austria, she won her 50th race in her skiing discipline, the Grand Slalom, and became one of the world’s greatest skiers. Hometown girl, healing girl, Vermont girl! We do not give in. We do not give up no matter the challenge. So may it be so for us!
On Governor Scott’s first day in office six years ago, he stood with his family after the Inauguration Ceremony, and went out by the flag at half mast to honor his dad who died to this life when Phil was 11 years old.
The memory of those moments is very dear to me. I know something of what that meant because my mother died when I was 11 years old. After my almost 88 years on earth, I think sometimes we have to know the pain to know the possibilities. One of her favorite hymns was “Rock of Ages.” We sang it on my occasional visits to lead worship at the Graniteville Church.
So today, we celebrate a boy from Barre. And in so doing, you and I affirm this day the rock solid granite goodness of Vermont values. Seen yet again and far away in the Ukrainian widow’s tears, and in all humanity’s cry for freedom, for faith, for a future of goodness and love.
May God continue to bless you, Governor and your family. Remember we love you!
