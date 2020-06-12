The Vermont House of Representatives is expected to pass a measure today that would clear the way for Vermont to conduct the November election largely by mail-in ballots. This is a prospect that Northeast Kingdom town clerks largely accept and understand while still questioning some of the details.
Health concerns from the pandemic prompted the proposal to reduce the likelihood that the voting public would get stuck waiting in long lines on election day and that poll workers would be forced to interact with hundreds, if not thousands of people when the virus may be making a resurgence.
Objections have surfaced around the logistics and use of resources to make the switch, and partly on concerns over the potential for voter fraud, but with it appearing likely that mailed ballots will be the plan for November, NEK clerks are ready to get the job done.
St. Johnsbury Town Clerk Stacy Jewell is a supporter of the plan and optimistic about its success. Jewell said she had initial concerns that the towns would be expected to handle all the mailing and increased expense, but as now proposed, with the Secretary of State’s office picking up the cost with federal pandemic response money and handling the ballot distribution, many of the hurdles she feared have been resolved.
“It’d be about like sending out tax bills, that takes all four staff members and other town staff to get it done in about a 2-day process,” she said of potential workload.
Jewell acknowledged she had health concerns for poll workers in November under the usual voting process and believes mailed ballots are an appropriate response to that.
St. Johnsbury has just over 4,300 registered voters and has seen voter participation around 60 percent in past presidential elections.
“To have 3,000 people pass through the doors within that time frame is a lot,” she said.
Jewell said she participated in a conference call with Elections Division Director Will Senning at the Secretary of State’s office about a month ago, when clerk’s were outlining some of the concerns and questions they had.
While she is encouraged by the prospect of mail-in ballots, some questions still remain. Jewell said last week she is waiting to see how certificate envelopes that clearly identify whose ballot is enclosed will be handled and some of the logistics around when she can open the ballots and begin tabulating them.
Newport City Clerk James Johnson shared some of Jewell’s initial concerns about towns being expected to mail the ballots, but as more specifics have been developed he has grown more comfortable with the proposal.
“If the election department is willing to mail the ballots to everyone, I can go along with that,” said Johnson. Newport City has over 3,800 people on its checklist.
“I understand the logic behind it,” said Johnson of the health concerns. “It would be a tough logistical thing to have people lined up out here shoulder to should waiting to vote, how would we ensure social distancing?”
Johnson expressed some concerns over the prospect of ballots being mailed to people who have moved away, but is less concerned with the potential for fraud.
“The concern of mine was having to mail out all those ballots and the cost, at least if all we have to do is count them, then that’s just half of it,” he said.
Johnson would look for voting to return to normal once the pandemic has passed, though. “I like to see the people come in,” he said, “But we will do whatever we have to do.”
He is also looking for guidance on how and when he will be able to tabulate the votes and hopes that Newport City will be able to have its tabulator set up before election day and be feeding ballots as received into the machine to lessen the burden of counting on one day.
Holland Town Clerk Diane Judd said her take on the proposal has shifted. Judd serves on the executive board of the Vermont Municipal Clerks’ and Treasurers’ Association and has paid close attention to the issue as it worked its way through the legislature and media.
“Most of the poll workers are older and more at risk. They were telling clerks that they weren’t going to come to work,” Judd said.
“You’ve always been able to do this,” she added about mailed ballots. “The only thing that is changing is the state is going to be mailing ballots to all of the active voters.”
Judd said while at first she wasn’t in favor of the proposal, she has changed her mind after many of her initial concerns were considered and seeming resolved by election officials.
“The state has taken a lot of thought and taken a lot of input on this,” she said. Judd is still waiting to find out what the regulations will be regarding when she and her team would be able to begin hand counting the ballots received from Holland’s roughly 440 registered voters. She also is curious what specifically constitutes an “active” voter and who will not automatically receive a mailed ballot.
“They didn’t enter this lightly,” Judd said of Condos and the state election officials. “At first I was like, ‘What?!’ But the more I’ve learned the more I am for it and [voters] do have the option to not vote by mail.”
Towns will still be required to maintain a physical polling place, but the intention of the mailed ballot is to reduce the number of people voting in person on election day.
Judd said a crucial step will be for the Secretary of State’s office to conduct webinar trainings for town clerk’s about the changes and expectations, especially for any new clerks who have never conducted an election before. Judd said many trainings for municipal officials typically conducted after Town Meeting were cancelled this year.
While accepting of the likely changes this year, Lyndon Town Clerk Dawn Dwyer has reservations about the proposal.
“I understand why they are doing it this way, but it is huge waste of resources,” said Dwyer. She cited the number of people on Lyndon’s voter checklist who typically don’t vote and the cost of printing and mailing a ballot to them for it to ultimately go unused. Dwyer said the current system of allowing voters to request an absentee ballot by mail is likely sufficient, but will accept whatever changes get handed down.
“They are the boss, they will tell us what to do,” Dwyer said of the Secretary of State and Legislature. “I’m not going to lose sleep over it and I’m not going to go out and protest over it.”
She also said there are changes to town clerk laws and processes all the time, and this will just be another adaptation.
Dwyer hopes that if mailed ballots do become a reality this year there will be a significant public outreach so voters aren’t caught off guard.
“The biggest thing is individual voters need to be educated that this is going to happen,” said Dwyer.
“Some people are going to be angry that they are getting the ballot by mail and who’s going to hear about it?” asked Dwyer. “Not the state.”
