NORTHEAST KINGDOM — Sheffield Town Clerk William St. Peter and Assistant Town Clerk Wendy Scofield made an accommodation at the town office for people to vote via a drive-up window if they didn’t feel comfortable coming inside to cast ballots on Tuesday, Vermont’s Primary Day.

“Wendy and I are doing the polls and the BCA members who are able will come in at 7 p.m. to count,” said St. Peter late Tuesday morning. “We are requiring masks inside and have not had any problem with distancing.”

