Local Commission, State Group To Host Electric Vehicle Expo
Buy Now

During a trip to Littleton on Thursday, Jim Fitzpatrick, of Franconia, stands by his 2017 Ford C-MAX Energi hybrid, which has an electric engine. Fitzpatrick will be among a number of local and state electric vehicle advocates attending an EV drive and ride expo at the Bethlehem Public Library from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 1. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

Jim Fitzpatrick, of Franconia, has been an electric car owner for three years.

When his van, then more than two decades old, took its last gasp in Montreal, he began thinking about what he was going to replace it with.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments