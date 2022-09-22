Local Commission, State Group To Host Electric Vehicle Expo

Jim Fitzpatrick, of Franconia, has been an electric car owner for three years.
When his van, then more than two decades old, took its last gasp in Montreal, he began thinking about what he was going to replace it with.
He took the plunge, buying a hybrid 2017 Ford C-MAX Energi, and never looked back.
“It’s just a car, but a lot quieter,” he said Thursday, during a trip to Littleton.
Fitzpatrick, a local ambassador for electric vehicles, or EVs, will be among a number of local and state clean energy advocates attending an EV drive and ride expo from 1 to 4 p.m. Sat., Oct. 1, at the Bethlehem Public Library.
Hosted by the Bethlehem Energy Commission and Clean Energy NH, the free event will allow people to test drive an EV, learn about new vehicles (such as the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning that will soon be on the market), talk to EV owners like Fitzpatrick, learn about the different models that will be driven in (to include Chevrolet, Ford, Nissan, BMW, and Polestar), and learn how much the vehicles cost to buy, operate and maintain, and how to charge one.
“The idea is to get people talking to local EV owners about the experience of owning and driving an EV, particularly in the North Country, and driving and/or riding in an EV,” said Melissa Elander, the North Country energy circuit rider for Clean Energy NH.
Attendees will also learn what it is like to drive an EV during a North Country winter.
On hand will be dealers to answer questions.
The expo will include vehicles from Berlin City Ford and North Country Ford, E-bikes from Franconia Basecamp, and door prizes from Super Secret Ice Cream and Rek-Lis Brewing Co.
The local event is part of Drive Electric NH (driveelectricnh.org), a statewide coalition of public and private stakeholders striving to expand EV ownership and the number of charging stations in the Granite State.
The goals of the effort are to make a cleaner environment, increase consumer choice, and help New Hampshire attract and retain the next generation workforce as well as attract visitors.
With advances in battery technology that allow EVs to drive more miles and costs that are continually decreasing, Fitzpatrick is hopeful about the future.
His hybrid Ford runs on both electric and gasoline, the latter of which he uses for longer distances when he wants to save the battery or when driving up long hills, which can be demanding on the battery.
Fitzpatrick serves on the Ammonoosuc Regional Energy Team, which has introduced local towns and schools to renewable energy options, such as solar panel arrays that Profile School voters and voters in the towns of Bethlehem, Sugar Hill and Franconia adopted for their school and municipalities, and he serves on the Franconia Energy Commission.
While still a work in progress, the Franconia Energy Commission is looking to install some EV charging stations in town and has a donor willing to donate the devices, and the members will determine how to put them in and whether or not to have a fee for users, he said.
As part of its multi-billion dollar emissions settlement, Volkswagen agreed to pay the state of New Hampshire $1.15 million, which will go toward EVs and include EV chargers locally, said Fitzpatrick.
Chargers range from Class 1 to Class 3, with 3 providing the fastest charge, though it’s the most expensive charger.
Several towns already have EV chargers, including Littleton, at the Littleton Food Co-op and 23 Ammonoosuc, and the Sugar Hill Inn has Tesla chargers, he said.
The 3’s can fully charge a vehicle in 15 to 20 minutes.
The 1’s, which Fitzpatrick has for his Ford, take six hours, or, as he said, an overnight.
While a rural area, he’s noticed that EVs have become more popular in the North Country, although the region’s winters mean a charged battery doesn’t last as long during the coldest months.
“I know people who have them and they drive their kids to school and go to work and do all of those things,” said Fitzpatrick. “It’s a car. There’s nothing special about it as far as driving it goes, except it doesn’t make noise. Everything else about it feels the same.”
As a local EV ambassador, he enjoys plugging into a charger around town to show people that the technology is here and it works.
“The maintenance for electric power is a lot less, too,” said Fitzpatrick. “There’s no oil changes. It’s a very simple operation. It’s an electric motor. You don’t need a lot of stuff. And you have more storage space, too. The battery doesn’t take up as much room as the engine does.”
And like a gasoline engine, the acceleration of an electric engine still has the get-up-and-go when needed.
While ARET has held several clean energy fairs at Profile School that included EVs, the Oct. 1 EV expo planned for the Bethlehem Public Library is the first all-EV event in the town.
It will be put on during National Drive Electric Week, and expos similar to the one planned for Bethlehem will take place in other New Hampshire communities on Oct. 1.
The concept of clean energy, be it EV or solar, which Fitzpatrick has at his home to charge his EV, is what motivates him to get the word out.
“I’m motivated by the concept of green energy and the nastiness of fossil fuels,” said Fitzpatrick. “I have a pellet boiler in my basement and took the oil burner out. Somebody said to me, you have an oil spill and you bring in an expert. You have a pellet spill and you get your broom out.”
