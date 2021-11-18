The greater Barnet community rallied to support Sutton Brook Farm’s care of a rescued horse named Basil earlier this month, raising a total of $4,200 for his veterinary needs.
At the time, Bobbie Roy — who runs Sutton Brook in Barnet with her husband Gary and two of their daughters — had scheduled a sinus surgery for Basil at the Vermont Large Animal Clinic in Milton on the advice of the horse’s vet.
Upon further inspection in Milton late last week, however, the vet there delivered some hard news: Basil has an inoperable form of cancer in his head.
“The vet said that Basil would not make it through the winter in the condition that he is in,” Roy said on Thursday afternoon. “The cancer is inoperable, so the most humane thing to do for him is to euthanize him.”
Roy adopted Basil in October when she discovered him in “severe, deplorable conditions” in Richford, Vt., up near the Canadian border, the Caledonian previously reported. The family was in search of a third horse and happened upon the 18-year-old animal, blind in one eye and suffering from an unpleasant sinus condition, but with a sweet, gentle temperament.
While the farm had enough funds for Basil’s everyday care and routine medical needs, they were not prepared for the horse’s high-cost sinus needs; they just knew he deserved a better living situation. After seeking support from numerous rescue organizations, Roy turned to GoFundMe and her community.
Basil will be put down on Saturday.
Roy said that there will likely be little money left over from the GoFundMe after covering the cost of Basil’s numerous vet visits, dentist visit, medication and euthanization. However, Roy plans to donate whatever is left to Horse Angels Rescue, a nonprofit organization that does “excellent work” rescuing and rehabilitating horses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.