Staff members of Performance Powder Coating recently made a donation to the Santa Fund at the St. Johnsbury Fire Department. Shown with a variety of gifts are Firefighter Dennis Farnham, Lucas Bristol, Sherman the dog, Mark Bristol (Performance Powder Coating owner) and Capt. Phillip Hawthorne. Jake and Mike Bristol also round out the Performance Power team (not pictured). Performance Powder Coating started the tradition of donating to the charity during its first year of business and continues to support the Santa Fund. (Courtesy photo)

