Performance Powder Coating and its employees have been donating to the St. Johnsbury Fire Department’s Santa Fund since they opened for business in 2011, and did so again on Thursday. Doris Houghton and Maddy Beagle donated handmade hats. Pictured from the left are Performance Powder Coating employee Danica Cantin, owner Mark Bristol, and St. J Firefighter Phil Hawthorne.

Fairbanks Scales employees also gathered donations for the Santa Fund, something they have been doing for many years. From left, St. J Firefighter Phil Hawthorne, and employees Tonya Brown and Stacia Bristol.

