Performance Powder Coating and its employees have been donating to the St. Johnsbury Fire Department’s Santa Fund since they opened for business in 2011, and did so again on Thursday. Doris Houghton and Maddy Beagle donated handmade hats. Pictured from the left are Performance Powder Coating employee Danica Cantin, owner Mark Bristol, and St. J Firefighter Phil Hawthorne.
Fairbanks Scales employees also gathered donations for the Santa Fund, something they have been doing for many years. From left, St. J Firefighter Phil Hawthorne, and employees Tonya Brown and Stacia Bristol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.