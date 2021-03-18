Local Contractor Found At Portland Street Drug House

Seven weeks before a major drug raid at 619 Portland Street in St. Johnsbury a local contractor was found in the back seat of a car leaving the property and arrested for possession of cocaine.
Shawn Rich, 42, of St. Johnsbury pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to three counts of violating of conditions of release, obstruction of justice, disturbing the peace by telephone and a misdemeanor charge of cocaine possession. Judge Michael J. Harris set conditions of release and $3,500 bail.
According to an affidavit filed by St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish, a suspicious Subaru pulled out of 619 Portland Street at 12:57 a.m. on Jan. 8.
Caledonia Superior Court
“This address is known to be involved in the sale and use of narcotics,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish in an affidavit filed in support of the charges. “I had seen this vehicle parked around town before, and had seen it parked at 619 Portland Street earlier that evening. I knew the plates were not assigned to it and expired.”
Gerrish stopped the Subaru for the license plate violations and identified the driver as Cindy Crooks, 33.
“Crooks had what appeared to be a glass drug pipe in her lap as well as her cell phone,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish in his report. “Next to her was a man who was avoiding eye contact, wearing a mask and looking away…In the back seat was Shawn Rich.”
Rich is the owner of R&R Community Builders and has a lengthy criminal record. His company frequently employs ex-convicts to do construction projects.
Ofc. Gerrish arrested Rich for violating a curfew set by the court after he was charged in an unrelated case.
Police said Rich was also found to be in possession of a “clear/transparent jar holding a trace amount of white residue” which later tested positive for cocaine, said police.
If convicted of all the new charges, Rich could face a possible sentence of over seven years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
But Rich could also face a possible life prison sentence as a habitual offender because he has at least three prior felony convictions.
On Feb. 25th, St. Johnsbury Police raided the house at 619 Portland Street and seized guns, drugs, thousands of dollars in cash and arrested nine suspects on multiple charges including fentanyl trafficking.
Police also located a suspect now being charged in connection with an unsolved drug-related shooting on Lafeyette Street last month.
The operation, which also involved the Northern Drug Task Force, The Essex County Sheriff’s Department, the ATF and FBI, led to the seizure of 84 grams of fentanyl and 190 grams of crack cocaine.
Police also found $7,567 in cash in the house and 11 firearms including two AR-15 rifles, two revolvers and seven semi-automatic handguns. Two of the handguns and one of the AR-15 rifles were identified as stolen. Two of the handguns seized by police had the serial numbers filed off.
