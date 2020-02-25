The company that owns a number of local gas stations and convenience stores announced Monday they are for sale.

Fifteen stores are located in Vermont with stores in the Burlington area (3), St. Albans City (2) and Rutland (2), plus Concord, Bennington, Essex Junction, Jericho, Lyndonville, Middlebury, Morrisville, and Swanton. The New Hampshire stores are located in Littleton and Woodsville plus a commercial site in Claremont. An 18th store is in Coventry, Rhode Island near Providence.

