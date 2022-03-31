A corrections officer was arrested at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury on Thursday and charged with six counts of possession of child sex abuse materials.
Benjamin G. Mallery, 30, of Sheffield pleaded not guilty to all six charges - including five felonies and one misdemeanor.
He was then released on conditions by Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Mallery has now been placed on administrative leave from the Route 5 facility while the Department of Corrections conducts its own investigation.
“The criminal allegations facing Benjamin Mallery are beyond concerning; they are abhorrent,” said DOC Commissioner Nick Deml on Thursday evening. “I know our staff has zero-tolerance for this type of behavior. And when something like this happens it impacts all of us. But we’re going to pull together. The alleged actions of Mr. Mallery do not reflect the values of the Department of Corrections.”
Vermont Assistant Attorney General John Waszak, who is prosecuting the case, asked the court to impose $10,000 bail arguing that Mallery was a flight risk for several reasons including the seriousness of the charges.
“There may be more once forensic examinations are conducted on the devices that were seized,” said AAG Waszak.
But St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney John A. Viscido successfully argued that Mallery had no prior criminal record, was born and raised in Vermont and had strong ties to the state.
“He is a Vermonter,” said Attorney Viscido.
According to an affidavit filed by Det. Matthew Raymond, commander of the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), Mallery is accused of possessing six images of child pornography on his personal Google Drive account.
The investigation began after ICAC received a tip of possible child pornography from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children. The tip originated from Google which reported seven possible images of child pornography on the drive.
Mallery, who is a Shift Supervisor at the jail, told investigators that he used a group “sex chat” website where other users would send him pictures and that he would save some of them.
“Benjamin Mallery advised that he never wanted young pictures or anything like that,” wrote Det. Raymond in his report. “Some of them looked young, those ones he didn’t want.”
Mallery also told police that he often didn’t even know what he was saving.
“He would look at them quickly, download them and they would go straight into his Google Drive,” wrote Det. Raymond. “Benjamin Mallery advised sometimes he just saved everything and then he would go through them after, and he would delete ones he didn’t want.”
But investigators challenged the idea that the pictures ended up in Mallery’s Google Drive by accident.
“I showed him the site and that the images displayed in the chats were clearly visible and you had to select the individual image to download it,” wrote Det. Raymond. “Benjamin Mallery advised that he agreed you had to select the individual image to download and that he did so using a mobile android device, not a computer.”
While investigators were interviewing Mallery at the correctional facility, a second ICAC team was searching his Sheffield residence and seized three laptops and two cell phones - one of which was examined by VSP Trooper Brandon Gallant, who serves as a forensic computer examiner.
“Trooper Gallant advised on one phone he observed a Kik account where the account was asking for pornography with no limits,” wrote Det. Raymond. “I asked Benjamin Mallery about the Kik account found on his phone and about asking for pornography with no limits. Benjamin Mallery advised he meant any legal pornography.”
Mallery was released by the court on the conditions that he not have contact with minors under the age of 16 except for his own children and he is also prohibited from loitering in places where children congregate - including schools, parks and playgrounds - unless he is accompanied by the mother of his children. Mallery is also prohibited from possessing or accessing pornographic materials from the Internet.
Mallery faces a possible sentence of up to 27 years in prison and $55,000 in fines if convicted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.