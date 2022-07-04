Gloria (née Fontaine) and Reginald Garand celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on July 4th. The St. Johnsbury couple got hitched in 1949 and have been together since.
They met the summer before on the way to the Red Wing dance hall in Island Pond. Reginald, fresh out of the Navy, was a passenger in his friend’s car. “He picked up his girlfriend and her friend, too.” That friend was Gloria.
They rode next to each other and something about Reginald must have made quite an impression on Gloria. When they got to the dance hall, she had a question for him, “Will you dance with me?”
He agreed and the two danced their first dance. When the song ended, Gloria was asked to dance by another young man, but she refused him. Instead, she approached Reginald with another question, “Will you dance with me for the rest of the night?”
Shy Reginald couldn’t believe his luck. They danced together the entire night for what turned out to be their first date - the first date that Reginald had ever been on. The two would go out soon again and became a steady couple.
Dancing - an act in which two partners move in harmony for the sake of a shared joy- suited them well and they did it often. According to Reginald: “When we were going together we would go dancing three, sometimes four nights a week. It didn’t cost much. Maybe fifty cents. Which was good ‘cause I didn’t have much money. And there were dance halls in every town back then. The Red Wing and Art’s Ark in Littleton were our favorites.”
Marriage came the following year on the Fourth of July. Their choice of date, however, had more to do with family than patriotism. “We wanted to get married earlier in the year,” said Reginald, “but my sister, Joyce, worked as a telephone operator in Massachusetts and it was the only day off they would give her.”
Work tried to get in Reginald’s way too. “I was helping a dairy farmer and he wanted me to work for him on my wedding day. He said I could get married in the morning, then come and help him bale hay the rest of the day.”
Reginald quit. Joyce made the trip and served as the maid of honor. Gloria and Reginald were married at the Notre Dame Church on Prospect Street, which was located where the parking area for St. Johnsbury Dental Associates is now. They cut their cake in front of the farmhouse where Reginald grew up on Route 18 in Waterford.
Together they raised four children - Duane, Diane, Jeannine, and Joane. Reginald worked several different jobs from helping on a farm, to serving with the St. Johnsbury Police Department, to the Post Office on Eastern Avenue (it moved to its current location on Main Street in 1967). He retired with the Postal Service as a window clerk in 1989.
Gloria, while raising children, made gloves at the St. Johnsbury Glovers factory on Railroad Street until it closed in 1976. She also worked for Fairbanks Scales.
Not many things have lasted longer than their time together. The old dance halls they used to frequent have all closed. Art’s Ark is long gone. The Red Wing in Island Pond is now home to the Elks Lodge. At 93 and 94, they’ve seen many of their friends pass on. “All the people we used to know are dead,”, said Reginald.
The two have been through thick and thin. Always together. And that, according to them, is the key to their longevity. “Togetherness is what it was,” says Reginald. “We enjoyed each other. Did a lot of things together.”
That would include lots of dancing, listening to country music, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, watching their grandson change tires in the pit-crew at NASCAR races, spending time at their camp on Miles Pond (which they built together). In addition to their four children, they have nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
“We’re compatible,” said Gloria. “If one of us wanted to do something and the other didn’t, we didn’t do it. We’d find something else to do together.”
“I’d do it all over again if I could. With the same woman,” adds Reginald.
On nice days, they can be found sitting together in their front yard on Centerview Terrace sharing cups of coffee, enjoying doughnuts and each other’s company.
At their age, they don’t get the chance to dance much anymore. That’s okay with Reginald, “We’ll dance together in heaven, probably.”
Their song couldn’t be more fitting - “Could I Have This Dance For the Rest of My Life?”
