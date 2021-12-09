ST. JOHNSBURY — With the memory of their stillborn daughter serving to inspire them, a local couple is giving toys to many local children through the Santa Fund this year.
The truck bed of a Jeep Rubicon parked in the showroom of St. Johnsbury Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram was filled with toys donated by Marshall and Angel Hakala, of East St. Johnsbury, on Thursday. Marshall works for the dealership and the dealership is a collection point for the Strong Muller Detachment of the Marine Corp’s Toys for Kids toy drive. The detachment, named in honor of two local Marines - Ian Muller and Jesse Strong - who gave their lives in service to the country, gathers the gifts received at local businesses and gives them to the Santa Fund.
This is the second year the Hakalas have donated toys that went to the Christmastime charitable outreach that provides children in several local towns with toys and families with boxes of food. Mike Corey, the dealership’s general manager, said he thinks this year’s accumulation of toys may be double what the Hakalas gave last year.
Angel met with Corey, members of the Strong Muller Detachment and St. Johnsbury firefighters at the dealership on Thursday, and the group gathered for a picture with the toys a week before the fire department collects them and assigns them to age- and gender-appropriate boxes for delivery to homes on Dec. 21.
Angel said she and her husband want to benefit children in the area, and they do it as a way to honor the memory of Blake, a daughter lost to them in a stillborn birth on Nov. 26, 2018.
In a birthday wish to Blake posted on social media on Nov. 26, Angel noted, “I have taken your absence and turned it into smiles for others. You are making Christmas so much sweeter for littles in need. “
Also in the post she encourages others to support Toys for Kids. “Give your children a hug for me and do one act of kindness for Blake,” she wrote.
Angel said putting her energy into giving to others at a time so close to Nov. 26 helps her experience the date differently. “I had to make her birthday a happy thing,” she said.
Corey said the dealership has been a donation spot for Toys for Kids for several years, and when Marshall approached him two years ago about the dealership accepting a large donation of toys from them, he was thrilled to be a part of their generous outreach.
“It’s great for the community, and it’s great for Angel and Marshall to remember [Blake] in this way,” he said.
Detachment Commandant Robert Mayer and Detachment Adjutant Norman York were at the dealership on Thursday to see the truckload of toys and thank Angel for the generous gift of gifts. At several businesses in area towns they set out a barrel each Christmas season in which to collect donated toys. The barrel they left at the dealership was full of the toys donated by the Hakalas but it could not be seen in the back of the truck bed because it had been buried by so many other toys.
Toys for Kids is a Marine charitable outreach that is region-wide. Detachments in various locations identify a way to support children in those communities. York and Mayer said they are happy to be in an area where their efforts can benefit the Santa Fund.
“It’s for the kids,” said Mayer. “I’ll do anything for the kids.”
The St. Johnsbury Fire Department leads the annual Santa Fund effort, and firefighters Brenden Greaves, who is coordinating the outreach this year, and Andrew Ruggles went to the dealership on Thursday where they also met Angel.
Details of how the Santa Fund works and what communities it serves (St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville, Concord, Kirby, Barnet, Danville and Waterford) were new to Angel, and the more she learned about it, the more she was excited to help support it. She even asked if she could help deliver the gifts. Greaves welcomed the offer.
The firefighters initially thought they’d be picking up the toys on Thursday, but Corey asked if they could hold off a few more days. He said he’d like to see other people come into the dealership and make the already big pile of gifts given by the Hakalas even bigger.
Toys for Kids barrels and donation cans will remain out in local businesses through Dec. 17, the end date for the Santa Fund toy collection time for this year’s deliveries.
