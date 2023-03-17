Local Couple Off To D.C. For Alzheimer’s Advocacy

ST. JOHNSBURY — Darryl Rudy calls his Alzheimer’s disease a death sentence, but he wants to make the most of his moments now to support efforts near and far and raise awareness about the disease.
Together with his wife, Barbara Edelman, they’ve been referred to as Alzheimer’s advocates, ambassadors and activists, and they’re sharing locally, statewide, and at a national level.
On a recent morning, side-by-side on their living room couch, the couple discussed the roles they feel led to play out concerning the diagnosis for the betterment of others: Rudy as the one with the disease and Edelman as his partner and caregiver.
Embracing these roles, the couple has taken to the streets of St. Johnsbury for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s; they’ve testified before legislators in Montpelier. Next week they’re off to Washington D.C.
Ambassadors On A National Stage
Each March, the national Alzheimer’s Association gathers people from around the country to “descend upon DC,” said Edelman. For the first time, she and Rudy will take part as ambassadors. The group will meet with members of Congress.
Advocates will speak on the need for continued funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia research. A current appropriation of funds is to expire in 2025. “So now is the push to reinstate that,” said Edelman.
Another thing they’ll do is encourage lawmakers to pressure the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to reverse its decision on paying for newly FDA- approved treatment.
The CMMS determined that it would not pay for those treatments for the broader population, said Edelman. They would only cover the medication for people who are participating in a clinical trial.
“Which is kind of crazy,” she said. “Think about it; if they’re part of the clinical trial of the drug that got approved, they’re getting it anyway.”
Statewide Advocacy
Back home, Rudy and Edelman have been advocating for support at the state level. Both testified before the Senate and House Appropriations committees earlier this year about the need to fund a state dementia coordinator position.
“We’re pushing this agenda of funding to bring some coordination to all the different piece parts that people like us have to put together as we move through this disease and require support,” said Edelman.
They’re also lobbying for additional support for adult daycare centers. Edelman said they are “critically underfunded,” with Medicaid and Medicare covering just half the cost to run an adult daycare center.
“That’s scary,” she said. “Vermont has the third highest median age in the nation. So what that means is we better start dealing with this as a state or we’re going to be in deep doo doo.”
The couple was also asked to be part of a film for the Alzheimer’s Association in Vermont, focusing on their efforts around advocacy and awareness. It includes footage of them meeting with Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.
Active Locally
Since Rudy’s Alzheimer’s determination about three years ago, he and Edelman have taken part in the town’s well-supported Walk to End Alzheimer’s events, coordinated locally by a team led by Nancy Poulos. Each year they’ve become more involved and celebrate the fact that per capita, Vermont is the number one state in the country for fundraising through the Walk events, and St. Johnsbury exceeds fundraising of all other events in the state. The next walk in town is set for Sept. 24.
This June, in recognition of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum will feature a selection of books that deal with topics around Alzheimer’s and dementia. Edelman is working with Athenaeum director Bob Joly to feature those resources.
Edelman was also a leading advocate for the return of Alzheimer’s and dementia caregiver support groups in St. Johnsbury. There hadn’t been a local group since before the outbreak of COVID, but now the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging has restarted them on the second Monday of each month at the Summer Street office from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Edelman, who has been attending a support gathering in Newport (fourth Tuesday of each month, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Goodrich Library), and plans to continue in addition to the ones in St. Johnsbury, said the group times are a place to give and receive support.
“What I get out of it is, we’re (she and Rudy) obviously at the beginning of this journey, and so, many of the other people who come to these groups are much further down the road. So what I get out of it, because of that, is a window on what’s ahead, which personally I want to see it. Some people don’t, but I want to and getting ideas and tips and strategies before I need them.”
In It Together
As Rudy and Edelman shared about the disease and their efforts to bring awareness, they spoke about the open dialogue between them as they move forward into the different stages of the disease.
“There’s nobody I would want to be with more than Barb, given my condition and the relationship that we have,” said Rudy. “I’m not saying that as hyperbole or needing to be romantic about it. It’s true. And that’s a huge asset to me.”
Said Edelman, “I’m very lucky that Darryl is so comfortable and open talking about it. Because that makes it so much easier for me to not have to dance around it.”
Rudy, who turns 80 in July, said he’s accepted his Alzheimer’s diagnosis and just wants to make the most of the time he has left.
“I am not in denial,” he said. “I know where my path is going, because I have been diagnosed, but right now I’m enjoying the path. And you know, we are contributing as much as we can.”
He said they don’t go so far as to force the topic into everyday conversations, but they’re not shy about it.
“We want to create awareness,” he said. “We want as individuals to be ambassadors … I want to be a radical about working with this thing called Alzheimer’s.”
His Death Sentence
There’s no getting around it, he said. “I will die of Alzheimer’s. That’s a given. You get Alzheimer’s, you’re gonna die.”
It’s a reality that isn’t readily acknowledged by the Alzheimer’s Association, said Rudy, but he prefers to be more open about it.
“They do not talk about death and Alzheimer’s,” he said. “It’s just not done.”
Edelman said she doesn’t believe the association is going out of its way to avoid the acknowledgment of death. She said it’s more of a general Western society avoidance of the topic of death.
“It’s the most hidden aspect of life in our society is death,” she said.
“Denial is not a river in Egypt,” said Rudy. “Denial is what we do in the Western world, in the United States, is deny death completely.
Rudy said their active participation in Buddhism makes them more accepting of death as a reality.
“Buddhists do not deny death. It’s a part of the practice,” he said. “I am looking at my death as the possibility to give and give and at the same time absorb that so that I can die with dignity.”
Rudy said the life and death realities of living with an Alzheimer’s diagnosis is “yin and yang. It’s the shadow and light of this deathing, and yet it’s bringing a sense of purpose and caring and compassion to us, through us and with us, and it’s who Barb and I are together.”
