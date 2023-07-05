For nearly a decade and a half, a local couple has been closely involved in an effort to improve the lives of children and communities in Africa.
Their work for the Precious Project Inc. in Tanzania has led to big strides in expanding an orphanage and a school where children can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.
Several weeks ago, the Precious Project, a leading nonprofit dedicated to empowering vulnerable children and communities, was awarded the Uhuru Torch, one of the government of Tanzania’s highest honors that is bestowed annually to organizations and individuals who have made significant contributions to the socio-economic progress and the uplifting of Tanzanian society.
“It was very gratifying for everyone to say that when they go to help something, it’s successful,” Chuck Phillips, of Bethlehem, the chairman of the Precious Project’s board of directors, said Wednesday. “Then the torch came along, really out of the blue.”
Founded in 2009 in the small Tanzanian village of Nshupu was a 9-child orphanage and several small, rudimentary pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classes in three rented buildings with no beds, said Phillips.
Building a team of teachers, volunteers, partners and generous donors and sponsors to create a safe and nurturing environment for children to excel, PPI set to work to provide and expand educational opportunities, healthcare access, and essential resources to the underprivileged children in Nshupu and the surrounding area.
Today, from its humble beginnings, PPI has become a 29-child orphanage, a 565-child elementary school, a 600-child secondary school, two farms, and multiple community programs, said Phillips.
During the 14 years, Phillips and his wife, Betsey, have traveled to the project numerous times for extended stays of one month or longer to consult with William and Sara Modest, PPI’s co-founders and onsite directors, and to interact with faculty and staff and spend time with the children, reading to them, playing games, and listening to their stories and their hopes and dreams.
The Phillipses became involved after speaking with some close friends, Gil Williams and Gil’s wife, Susie Rheault, who had done work for the Clinton Foundation to address the AIDS crisis.
“They were over there in Tanzania, went on a tour from their hotel, and bumped into this 9-kid orphanage that had been started by William and Sara,” said Phillips. “They became fascinated with it. It just so happens that we were seeing them next week.”
Both Chuck and Betsey had previously done humanitarian work in Africa and had served on several boards, including locally at White Mountain School.
“They wanted to pick our brains to see if they could make something work with this,” said Phillips. “They had no experience on boards and so we started talking to them about how to make this work. That was really the beginning. As a result of that, they decided to become co-founders with William and Sara and start trying to raise some money to help it go. Then it took off. William and Sara’s vision from the beginning had been that education was the route to help people and communities get out of poverty. The orphanage was important. What was also important was trying to give kids, who otherwise wouldn’t have it, an opportunity to go to school.”
While school in Tanzania is free, schools still need money to buy desks, uniforms, and supplies, which is difficult for poor farmers who only make a dollar a day, said Phillips.
From its inception, the Precious Project has been a shining star in Tanzania.
“All along what has been really impressive is they’ve had results,” said Phillips. “They have national exams in the fourth grade, they have national exams in the seventh grade, and Precious, from the beginning, has been number one in the district, number one, two, or three in the region, and number seven and eight in the country, out of 3,000 primary schools,” he said.
Locally in the North Country, there are a half dozen active Precious Project supporters, with three sponsoring children in the school or the home.
“All of them are quite generous sponsors,” said Phillips.
From day one, Chuck and Betsey themselves have sponsored one of the boys from the home, beginning when he was 3 years old.
“He is now at secondary school studying and aspiring to be a pilot,” said Phillips.
“Receiving the Uhuru Torch award highlights PPI’s commitment to the educational development of the community by implementing sustainable programs and initiatives,” said Betsey Phillips. “It is a comprehensive approach that includes primary and secondary education, residential care for orphan children and community initiatives ensuring that children have the tools and resources to break the cycle of poverty and to become the future leaders of their country.”
“This award is a testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of our team and the collective efforts of our partners and supporters,” said Chuck Phillips. “A number of generous North Country supporters are sponsoring children both in the home and in the schools and share in the efforts it has taken for us to reach this height. We are deeply honored to be recognized by the government of Tanzania and the Uhuru Torch Committee. We are motivated to continue our mission with even greater zeal and determination.”
For more information about Precious Project Inc., visit www.preciousproject.org., or contact Chuck and Betsey at chuck@preciousproject.org.
