Several 4-H'ers competed in the 12- and 13-year-olds division at the Northeast 4-H Region Dairy Quiz Bowl, Feb. 25, at the Orleans Elementary School. They were (left to right) Front Row: Christin Hayes, East Montpelier; Gabriel Michaud, East Hardwick; Liviya Russo, Lunenburg; Morgan Michaud, East Hardwick. Back Row: Maia Young, West Glover; Brent Chitambar, Derby; Dezirae Brault, Troy; Warren Hill, Greensboro; Sawyer Brown, Sutton; Emma Rowell, Greensboro; Max Demaine, West Glover (photo: Debby Gillen/UVM Extension 4-H)
Competitors in the 8- and 9-year-olds division at the Northeast 4-H Region Dairy Quiz Bowl, Feb. 25 in Orleans, were (left to right) Front Row: John Demaine, West Glover; Bayden McAllister, Morrisville; Dawson Michaud East Hardwick; Abel Brown, Sutton. Back Row: Emmeline Paquet, East Montpelier; Brooklyn Blair, Craftsbury; CJ McNeely, Lunenburg; Preston Jenkins, Sutton; Hadley Michaud, East Hardwick. (photo: Kristi McAllister)
ORLEANS — The Northeast 4-H Region Dairy Quiz Bowl, held Feb. 25 in Orleans, had a record turnout with 54 youths from clubs in four counties taking part.
The 4-H’ers gathered at the Orleans Elementary School for the annual event, sponsored by University of Vermont Extension 4-H in Caledonia, Essex, Lamoille and Orleans Counties. Derby 4-H’er Ryanne Nadeau served as teen moderator.
