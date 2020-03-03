ORLEANS — The Northeast 4-H Region Dairy Quiz Bowl, held Feb. 25 in Orleans, had a record turnout with 54 youths from clubs in four counties taking part.

The 4-H’ers gathered at the Orleans Elementary School for the annual event, sponsored by University of Vermont Extension 4-H in Caledonia, Essex, Lamoille and Orleans Counties. Derby 4-H’er Ryanne Nadeau served as teen moderator.

