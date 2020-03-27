Local Dentist Recounts Experience Living With COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases increase in New Hampshire, a North Country man who tested positive two weeks ago and was among the earliest confirmed cases in the state recounts his experience, at both the local and state levels.
Bernd Weber, a Littleton resident who runs Mountain View Dental in Whitefield, tested positive on March 15 after returning to the United States from Europe three days before, on March 12, and cutting short his vacation abroad because of the virus outbreak.
Upon returning, he felt no symptoms.
But already at risk because of recent travel, and as a medical professional concerned about returning to his practice to treat patients without certainty, he volunteered to get drive-through-tested on March 13 at Littleton Regional Healthcare, doing so as a precaution and thinking the likelihood of testing positive was small.
It wasn’t, and he gave the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services a list of people with whom he’d gone on the trip and had contact after returning.
Even before the results, Weber said he self-quarantined upon returning as a precaution, venturing out only on Friday, March 13, to take a sick dog to the veterinarian, and doing so wearing a surgical mask.
Weber, who suspects he contracted the virus in Austria, was tested again on Wednesday.
As of Friday, he was still awaiting the results.
“I was expecting to have the results yesterday, but they’re backed up so I won’t get the results for several days, so I don’t know as far as the outcome,” said Weber. “The assumption is the virus has been shed because it’s been 15 days now since I’ve been back, but I’m still waiting to hear the results before I ever think about going back to work.”
For the most part, other than an “annoying cough, he has been asymptomatic and has experienced no fever or respiratory issues.
“It was a minor head cold type of sensation,” he said. “Pretty much all the people are in the group that had gone on the trip have had similar symptoms. There might have been one or two where one day they might have had fever, but for the most part it’s just a cough and low-grade headache, but no major sickness or symptoms that would make us go to the doctor, if it wasn’t for this COVID-19 thing.”
That worries him about the North Country.
“There will probably be a lot of people out there with those symptoms,” said Weber. “There’s probably a lot of folks carrying the COVID-19 virus around. Hopefully, they are staying put.”
He went to Europe with a group of people from New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine and even as far away as Colorado and California, none he declined to name specifically but all of whom he put on the list for DHHS.
“I was scheduled to go back to work on Monday [March 15], which I wasn’t going to do for the fact of all the outbreaks in Europe, and the general recommendations were if you were coming back from Europe you should probably stay home for a couple of weeks and basically quarantine yourself,” said Weber. “It was the plan by pretty much everyone one on the trip to do that. Everyone got home and hunkered down. Because of my job, I believe I needed to have a little more information than just to say I’m going to stay home for two weeks and then I’m good to go. I didn’t feel I could take that chance with my staff and my patients.”
So he called his primary care physician for a test on March 13.
Two nights later, he got the call.
“Someone from the physician’s office covering the weekend called and she was in a panic thinking I’d gone to work,” said Weber. “I said no, I’ve been at home. Then DHHS called about a half hour later to find out where I was and what was going on. I gave them the list of the people on this trip and the contact info and they basically reached out to everyone on that list.”
Members of the trip group from in Vermont and Maine also received calls from the health departments in those states, said Weber, who assumes everyone on the trip was positive for the virus.
On the morning of March 12, hours before the test, Weber visited Companion Pet Care, in Littleton, where he took his dog for an emergency visit and entered the building wearing a surgical mask as a precaution and staying inside the clinic briefly.
When he contacted DHHS about the visit and described it, he said the department felt the visit carried no exposure.
On March 16, Companion Pet Care veterinarian Billie Winter said the good news was only one staff member who had a higher risk for exposure was contacted by DHHS and told to self-quarantine. All surfaces inside were disinfected after Weber’s visit.
After his visit to Companion Pet Care, Weber went home, going out only to walk his dogs in the woods with no one around and having a friend drop off groceries for himself and his wife.
“I didn’t see anyone after Friday,” said Weber, who added that he drove his own car back from the airport and was not the person who rode on the Concord Coach Lines bus and later tested positive. “Once I got back from the hospital, I didn’t leave the house and was in quarantine from the time I got home, with the exception of the vet trip.”
He was one the state’s earlier people tested, when the testing was more limited. The trip to LRH involved a medical professional walking to his car in essentially a haz mat suit and taking a sample while he sat in his car.
Weber said he experienced some frustration with DHHS, from which he sought feedback now that he was coming up on the two-week quarantine time line and encountered the delay getting the results of the second test.
“It seemed nobody knew who I was,” said Weber. “Right now, we are still under 200 positives in the state and two weeks ago we were well under 100. I might have been one of the first 40 to 50 and every time I call down there I’m having to go through this story over and over again. I would think someone would type in my name and some red flag would pop up. It doesn’t.”
He said he has not heard from the department since its call to him on March 15 and there has been no followup and check to ensure he is staying at home.
Weber said it makes him suspect of the state’s official number of confirmed cases and concerned about what appears to be a lack of consistency.
On Friday, The Caledonian-Record reached out to DHHS spokesman Jake Leon asking how DHHS tracks down people who someone testing positive has come into contact with, how many people in the North Country were contacted, if all of those people are self-quarantining, if any later tested positive, and the general process DHHS undertakes in such a situation.
DHHS can’t address a specific individual’s health information because of federal privacy issues, but the department continues to conduct COVID-19 contact investigations, said Leon.
“Contact investigations involve collecting comprehensive information regarding a patient with COVID-19,” said Leon. “This information includes medical information such as symptoms, onset time of illness, names of close contacts, and exposure locations. Once a positive result for COVID-19 is determined, a public health disease investigator works with the individual’s health care provider to collect comprehensive medical information.”
The investigator will then conduct detailed interviews with the patient to identify all of their activities during the period of time DHHS believes they were at risk for transmitting to others, said Leon.
“We identify any individuals who have had close contact, which is anyone who would have been within six feet of the patient for a prolonged period of time,” he said. “Investigators will then notify all individuals determined to potentially be in close contact to the patient and provide self-quarantine or self-isolate instructions for them based on their own current health and whether they are experiencing symptoms.”
As for his dental clinic, Weber said he is fortunate that other dentists at his office can run the ship while he’s still out and cover emergencies, which are the only types of visits allowed under the state’s emergency orders to prevent virus spread.
“I know there’s folks who have it a lot worse than me,” said Weber. “I’m safe and sound at home. We’ve got good friends that are able to supply us with what we need. I hope everyone stays at home and takes good care of each other, and hopefully, in a few weeks, we’ll all be a little bit more normal, whatever normal will be.”
