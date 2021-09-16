Local Dispatch Center Bogged Down By DPS System Switch

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Department of Public Safety switched over to a new computer-assisted dispatch and records system for Vermont State Police on Sunday and bogged the system down, impacting efforts by St. Johnsbury dispatching.
The switch was short-lived as DPS returned to its previous system due to the struggles encountered moving to the new system known as Valcour.
It was the intention of DPS to move 10 state police field offices, the DPS headquarters and all of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department onto Valcour. Municipal and county law enforcement agencies were also impacted, including those in Canaan and Brighton and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.
The Valcour system became so bogged down statewide that Col. Matthew Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, emailed his troopers late Monday afternoon encouraging them to refrain from proactive police work, including traffic stops.
St. Johnsbury also experienced a disruption when public safety moved to Valcour. The local dispatching service handles communications for the town police and fire departments, along with CALEX and Lyndon Rescue EMS services and several area fire departments.
Dispatching services in St. Johnsbury have been on the Valcour system since 2016. Anthony Skelton, communications director at the St. Johnsbury Dispatch Center, said for the most part the system has worked fine for the needs of the local center.
Information about the system online notes, “Valcour is designed to be used by multiple departments or agencies as a secure automated Computer Aided Dispatch, Records Management, and Mobile Computing system that gathers data for a variety of criminal justice purposes, including but not limited to, records of services rendered, incident/event information, information about persons involved in investigations, crimes reported, arrests, stolen and recovered property and crime data.”
It appears the increased volume of data beginning Sunday bogged down the system as a whole. On Monday it was even worse, said Skelton, as more law enforcement personnel were on the job to start the workweek.
“I believe that the huge influx (of information) just bogged it down and brought it to a screeching halt,” he said.
Data that is normally processed and communicated quickly was delayed, he said, but it didn’t cause significant problems.
“There were minor concerns in regards to how long it was taking,” said St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page. “There was some frustration in the PD.”
“They were non-life-threatening things that were happening,” he said. “It was just case management types of things.”
He chalked up the challenges created with the DPS switch-over to the “growing pains” of a new system and said he expects the challenges will be overcome.
After deciding to return DPS to the previous records system known as Spillman on Tuesday, DPS Commissioner Michael Schirling said technical and operational teams need to determine the next steps in the effort of switching over to Valcour.
