Local Doctor Learns Lessons in Heart of Pandemic

Dr. Richard Levitan of Littleton Regional Hospital served on the front line of the coronavirus fight.
The experience left him hopeful.
During a 10-day stretch at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, at the heart of the pandemic in the United States, Levitan saw signs of progress in the difficult battle against COVID-19.
“Before I left, I had the idea that everybody with this disease was going to wind up on a ventilator and the whole system was going to crash,” he said. “Now I’m much more optimistic about how America will get through this and how our hospital system — even the small hospitals in the North Country [and Northeast Kingdom] — will manage this.”
Levitan worked with a hundreds of coronavirus patients at Bellevue from late March to early April, and learned more about the mysterious disease, which has caused 131,000 deaths worldwide and 27,000 in the United States.
A nationally known airway expert, Levitan found that COVID-19 patients had unusual symptoms. Many were awake and aware despite severe pneumonia and critically low oxygen levels. Typically those patients are incoherent or unconscious.
The treatment has been equally unusual. Some have improved by simply lying on their side or stomach and taking oxygen. Contrary to expectations, a decreasing number of patients are being intubated and put on mechanical ventilators.
That’s potentially good news for small, rural hospitals like LRH with limited resources.
“For parts of America where the spike hasn’t hit yet, a lot of the lessons of New York City are going to help them do better with less,” Levitan said.
His optimism is relative. He called COVID-19 a slow moving mass casualty incident “of a proportion that we have never seen” that will impact all corners of the globe.
However, he offered a broader context for those numbers.
He said the true number of people infected was likely 10 to 20 times greater than the official count, that the vast majority will be fine, and that efforts to flatten the curve and limit the burden on hospitals has been successful.
“It’s still terrible. We’re still talking about a large number of deaths and of course that’s awful,” he said. “But what I saw in New York City is we’re getting better at treatment. That many people — even the really, really, really sick — will pull through.”
Levitan was born, raised and educated in New York City. He spent 25 years as an emergency room physician at an inner city hospital before moving to northern New Hampshire.
When COVID-19 struck he reached out to associates at Bellevue to volunteer his services. His motivations were a mix of personal and professional.
“New York City is near and dear to my heart. My twin brother lives there, my older brother has an apartment there, by daughter works in the public schools there,” he said. “Watching [the city] get crushed by this thing, and being someone who has focused their life on airway management, I refused to sit by and watch the snow melt in New Hampshire and not help. I had to go.”
Since his return Levitan has twice tested negative for coronavirus.
During a self-imposed quarantine he has conducted informational calls with physicians from across the world, passing along lessons learned in New York, as the international medical community evolves its response.
He was hopeful that more accurate, more widespread testing and early intervention would help reduce the number and severity of COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
“On social media, among emergency room doctors, there are regular Zoom conferences where the lessons learned in New York City are being shared around the globe,” he said.
There is no telling when the pandemic will end.
That means the new normal — where people wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings and medical personnel donning protective personal equipment — will continue indefinitely until there is widespread testing, herd immunity or a proven vaccine.
“Until we get this thing behind us, it’s still a serious threat,” he said. “Unfortunately in the short term that means continuing what were doing. What we’re doing is working, and it’s important we don’t allow this thing to get out of control.”
“There’s nothing easy about this, it’s a challenging time. There will be a lot more death in the near term. But overall [after volunteering at Bellevue] I’m much more optimistic about our country’s ability to deal with this, about our understanding of the disease. And on a personal level, I’m less pessimistic about which direction this is going.”
