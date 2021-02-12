ST. JOHNSBURY — Timing is everything, and a Dunkin Donuts customer who placed her order at 2:14 p.m. Friday has good timing.
Balloons fell on Paula Donaghy, of Bristol, Conn., as she stood at the counter making a coffee run with her daughter from a home Donaghy and her husband own in Barnet. Countless things could have gone differently in her day to keep her from being there at that moment, but she ended up in the right place at the right time to win “Free Coffee For A Year.”
The time 2:14 was chosen as it relates to Valentine’s Day, which falls on the date 2/14.
“We’re trying to let our guests know how much we love them,” said Anna Gallien, district manager, in discussing the Valentine’s Day giveaway earlier on Friday.
Donaghy’s Dunkin order was simple: “Large coffee, milk, one sugar,” but she ended up with so much more. The “Free Coffee For A Year” is actually $600 worth of gift cards that she can use at any Dunkin Donuts. She was also given a mug and a dozen heart-shaped donuts hand-picked by Gallien and another dozen donuts with confections on the side for Donaghy to decorate herself. Plus, she got the large coffee she ordered for free.
Employees were prepared for the big moment. One stood in the corner recording the event on his phone. Gallien stood by waiting to hand-deliver the 24 donuts gift card and the mug, and another employee stood ready to pull a string to release balloons that were gathered above the customer at the counter.
“Yeah, we got a winner!” one of them yelled as Donaghy placed her order. “Congratulations. You win free coffee for a year!”
Donaghy, who said after that winning prizes isn’t a frequent occurrence for her, was surprised. “No way!” she said. “I get it free today? … Holy Moly!”
She wondered why Dunkin Donuts made her a winner. “This is because why?”
Said Gallien, “It’s because we love you.”
