The Vermont Association for the Education of Young Children (VTAEYC) recently announced Ami English of Coventry winner of the eighth annual Early Childhood Educator of the Year Award. The annual award honors exceptional early-childhood educators and spotlights the importance of high-quality early childhood education.

English has 25 years of experience working with young children. She is being recognized for her work as a teacher/director of Coventry Village School Preschool, where she emphasized imaginative outdoor play. English recently became an Early Childhood Coach for the North Country Supervisory Union, supporting other early-childhood educators in her district.

