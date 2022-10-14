The Vermont Association for the Education of Young Children (VTAEYC) recently announced Ami English of Coventry winner of the eighth annual Early Childhood Educator of the Year Award. The annual award honors exceptional early-childhood educators and spotlights the importance of high-quality early childhood education.
English has 25 years of experience working with young children. She is being recognized for her work as a teacher/director of Coventry Village School Preschool, where she emphasized imaginative outdoor play. English recently became an Early Childhood Coach for the North Country Supervisory Union, supporting other early-childhood educators in her district.
“Ami English understands that building caring and supportive relationships - with children, with families, with colleagues - is key to quality early childhood education” said VTAEYC Executive Director Janet McLaughlin. “But what really stands out is her passion for play-based learning, and her ability to create inviting opportunities for children to lead themselves in discovery. Ami demonstrates this developmentally-appropriate practice at the highest level.”
English’s teaching philosophy is that young children need “loose parts” to learn about their world through play: items like scarves and sticks that can be adapted for different uses based on a child’s imagination. “I want to cultivate imagination and wonder,” she said.
At Coventry Village School, she created a preschool playground with wood and stones for building, art and music stations, a dramatic play area and a stage for dancing and acting out stories. “To the passersby our playground looks empty, but once set up each day, it’s alive with children doing their best and most important work: playing!” she affirmed.
In her new role as a district-wide coach, English helps fellow early childhood educators set goals and implement best teaching practices while sharing her love of open-ended exploration and of the outdoors. English encourages early-childhood educators to incorporate nature in their curricula.
English was honored during Vermont’s annual Early Childhood Education Conference on Oct. 13. She received a $2,500 prize and all expenses paid to a National Association for the Education of Young Children conference as well as the state conference.
Also at the Oct. 13 ceremony, VTAEYC honored seven individuals as inaugural award winners, including Ryegate’s Jackie Sprague (Distinguished Service), and Sen. Patrick Leahy (Children’s Champion).
The 2022 Early Childhood Educator of the Year selection committee was made up of local leaders and advocates for early childhood education in Vermont.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.