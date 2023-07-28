Local Efforts Advance For Recreational Cannabis In New Hampshire

Although a 2023 bill to legalize recreational cannabis failed in the New Hampshire Senate, it had solid support in the House, and the climate for such legislation seems to be shifting after the governor, for years opposed to recreational marijuana, recently changed his tone and said there’s a path forward.
Locally, a bill with a regulatory framework has the support of some local lawmakers, including state Rep. David Rochefort, R-Littleton, and former Democratic state Rep. Tim Egan, of Sugar Hill, who chairs the board of directors for the New Hampshire Cannabis Association (NH CANN).
“The House position was clear and was overwhelmingly bipartisan in favor of recreational marijuana,” Rochefort, who attended a legislative conference this week that included a discussion about legalized cannabis, said Thursday. “I think the key now is to find something that the Senate and governor or the next governor are comfortable with. The majority of the people polled in New Hampshire are in support of legalized cannabis for recreational use.”
New Hampshire is surrounded by New England states that have since legalized recreational marijuana with varying levels of regulation.
The benefit that New Hampshire has in being the last New England state to do so is that it can study what other states have done wrong and what other states have done right, said Rochefort.
“We have the benefit of time and hindsight and can see what other states are doing and take a best practices approach to it,” he said.
According to the cannabis discussion at the conference on Wednesday, legalized marijuana in Oregon, which was one of the first legalized states and was in a rush to get it done, has led to problems, but Michigan, which legalized cannabis several years ago, has a more solid policy that has not led to negative social impacts or increases in DUIs, said Rochefort.
“In New Hampshire, we can learn more, especially in New England, where we’re surrounded by it,” he said. “It’s inevitable. The people of New Hampshire want it, and it’s incumbent upon us to do a good job and look at the best practices.”
He said in New Hampshire that study commissions are being formed to study legalization seriously.
“It’s not just crossing marijuana out of the book of illegal things, but taking a good look at it,” said Rochefort. “From 15 years ago, my position has certainly evolved because every year that goes by I’m more and more comfortable with it. We’ve seen it around, we’ve seen it at our border. The sky is not falling.”
Both Rochefort and Egan support a bill that would have a formal regulatory process, similar to what Rochefort said are the policies for alcohol and prescription drugs, to regulate potency and purity and to also carry penalties for driving under the influence or selling to minors.
They also support a bill that would involve and benefit private industry and generate tax revenue for the state.
The legislation in 2023 came to the New Hampshire House’s Ways and Means Committee, which Rochefort serves on.
“We projected very conservatively within the first few years $50 million a year coming back the state,” he said. “Our committee amended it so it would directly offset property taxes.”
Waiting to be signed by the governor is House Bill 611, which seeks to establish a commission to study state-controlled sales of cannabis.
“I’ve had ongoing conversations with the governor’s office and his policy advisor and they are really looking forward to making sure this commission gets up and running so a bill could get filed for this coming legislative year,” said Egan.
The commission is required to conduct its research and submit a finding by Dec. 1.
Experts will be brought in to assess the feasibility of state-run stores and how business and industry can be involved if the model is a state-run entity, because the business community has a vested interest in the cannabis industry, said Egan.
“There’s a genuine level of interest because now the governor has stated his position,” he said.
Egan said he did confirm that a state store model is only for retail and advertising, so business and industry could still get in on the growing, processing, and manufacturing (such as edibles) sides.
“So there’s a lot of potential still for business,” he said. “Knowing that the administration is very pro-business, we hope there would be a pro-business approach to the state-run stores model.”
Rochefort is less keen on a state-run model and more comfortable with private enterprise, and said one idea discussed is an agency model, such as where a proprietor in New Hampshire can apply to the state for an agency liquor license.
That model could be expanded for recreational marijuana, he said.
NH CANN and other supporters of legalized cannabis continue to support regulation, which protects children and calls for independent lab testing, said Egan.
“It’s refreshing that we’re actually now not having a conversation anymore about what if, but a conversation about how,” he said. “What’s the right thing for the people of New Hampshire, what’s the right thing for governance, and what’s the right thing for industry, because obviously you need industry to invest in it and make it happen. And where is the opportunity for business development because that’s the economic development that rural communities could use.”
