Local Efforts Advance For Recreational Cannabis In New Hampshire
A former state representative now working as a consultant is helping to advance New Hampshire’s latest iteration of a bill to legalize adult recreational cannabis. (Contributed image)

Although a 2023 bill to legalize recreational cannabis failed in the New Hampshire Senate, it had solid support in the House, and the climate for such legislation seems to be shifting after the governor, for years opposed to recreational marijuana, recently changed his tone and said there’s a path forward.

Locally, a bill with a regulatory framework has the support of some local lawmakers, including state Rep. David Rochefort, R-Littleton, and former Democratic state Rep. Tim Egan, of Sugar Hill, who chairs the board of directors for the New Hampshire Cannabis Association (NH CANN).

