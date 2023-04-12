Local Electrician Charged With Felony Home Improvement Fraud

A local electrician has been charged with felony home improvement fraud.
Travis A. Parenteau, 38, of Coventry, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Essex Superior Court on Monday.
Police said they made multiple attempts last year to cite Parenteau through the Vermont State Police and the Newport Police Department but the court finally had to issue an arrest warrant for Parenteau - who was eventually arrested and jailed.
Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi asked the court to set bail at $1,000 cash, but Judge Justin P. Jiron decided to release Parenteau on conditions.
Essex Superior Court
“The court did impose bail when it issued the arrest warrant but that was because of police, I think, were not able to find Mr. Parenteau to cite him,” said Judge Jiron. “I don’t see him as a risk of flight at this point.”
According to court documents, Canaan residents Ronald and Donna Merson hired Parenteau in May of 2022 to install a 3-phase electrical converter in their shop for $4,000.
Parenteau then asked the Mersons for a $2,500 deposit by PayPal to order materials.
“The deposit was paid to Parenteau through Paypal per Parenteau’s request,” wrote Essex County Deputy Sheriff Eric Engel in his report.
The Mersons told police that after the deposit was paid, they contacted Parenteau through texts and email and that Parenteau was conversing by text regularly, but he repeatedly failed to show up to do the job as promised multiple times.
The Mersons then demanded a refund of the $2,500 on June 21, 2022, but they told police they never received it.
Police said Parenteau cut off communications on June 24, 2022.
“Suddenly no more contact,” wrote Deputy Engel. “The remaining texts by Merson were read but unanswered.”
Parenteau faces a possible sentence of up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
