Local Electrician Charged With Felony Home Improvement Fraud

Vince Illuzzi, the state’s attorney in Essex County. (File photo by Josh Larkin/VTDigger)

A local electrician has been charged with felony home improvement fraud.

Travis A. Parenteau, 38, of Coventry, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Essex Superior Court on Monday.

