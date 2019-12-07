Local Elks Club Supports Santa Fund

St. Johnsbury firefighters Richard Kahan, left, and Aaron Martin accept a check for $1,000 from Lynn Cotter, exalted ruler of the St. Johnsbury Elks Club, as a donation for the Santa Fund. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. The club makes an annual donation of money to the Christmastime community outreach program. (Photo by Dana Gray)

St. Johnsbury firefighters Richard Kahan, left, and Aaron Martin accept a check for $1,000 from Lynn Cotter, exalted ruler of the St. Johnsbury Elks Club, as a donation for the Santa Fund. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. The club makes an annual donation of money to the Christmastime community outreach program.

