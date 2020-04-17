COVID-19 has battered the local economy.
The pandemic has caused widespread business closures and layoffs that have rocked the Northeast Kingdom and North Country.
To pull through, the region will need people like Lawrence “Rocky” Richard.
The owner of Aubuchon Hardware in St. Johnsbury, Richard has committed himself to local workforce development. He has provided people with the skills, support and encouragement needed to gain employment, hold down jobs, and be productive members of society.
In recognition of his efforts, Aubuchon was named the Creative Work Solutions’ (CWS) Business of the Quarter Award in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.
“[Rocky] is always one of the most supportive employers that we work with,” said CWS business account manager Todd Gratton. “No matter who you are, he will help you achieve your goals.”
The award was presented by Dewey Martin, a CWS client and Aubuchon employee, who credited Richard with turning his life around.
“I’d kind of been struggling in the past with jobs and everything, bosses, the whole nine yards,” said Martin. “I’m 37 years old and Rocky’s the best boss I’ve ever had. This is the best company I’ve worked for. I learned a lot here. This is all new to me.”
Creative Workforce Solutions is a partnership between state agencies and community organizations designed to get Vermonters back into the workforce.
They help a wide range of people find jobs: Students beginning careers, inmates starting over, refugees planting roots, disabled people seeking employment, and more.
They launched their Business of the Quarter Awards five years ago, to recognize business partners who went above and beyond.
On Wednesday, Richard accepted the award with a humble heart.
“Thank you all very much for this,” said Richard. “I just feel that in my job, it’s imperative for me to provide opportunities to give back to the community.”
Richard has worked with CWS for years. He was nominated for the Business of the Quarter Award by the Department of Labor because of his work with Martin.
According to the DOL nomination, Richard offered Martin work experience and helped him with skill development.
“Aubuchon Hardware is an exceptional local business to work with. The store supervisor Lawrence Richard, AKA Rocky, creates a very inviting and empowering environment for all of his employees,” wrote Julie Wheeler, ICAN Employment Coordinator for Vermont Dept. of Labor.
“From the first day, Rocky lets his employees know his door is always open, he provides mentoring as needed and works to support employees from an entry level point to become a valued and critical team member. He is a great advocate and has realistic expectations. Rocky also understands his store extremely well. This knowledge allows us to work together and create a system in which participants, and all the employees, experience work in a helpful and supportive environment.”
For CWS, job placement and training programs have become more important in the face of the COVID-19 recession.
According to Gratton, “Everyone is doing it by trial and error at this point. It’s completely unprecedented.”
Despite the downturn, Gratton struck an optimistic note.
He pointed to the positive response in tight-knit communities like St. Johnsbury (where he works) and Danville (where he lives) and to the supportive, can-do attitude of business owners and employers like Richard, who will be key to replenishing the workforce and re-starting the economy when the COVID-19 crisis is over.
Said Gratton, “The scope of it is so huge, and the effects are so huge, we will need businesses and the local communities to start coming back together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.