Energy Committees in Barnet, Danville, Peacham, and Ryegate recently partnered with the Maine-based WindowDressers to host a Community Build.

The WindowDressers insulating window inserts fit inside existing windows to let in sunlight and views while keeping heat inside the home. They are built at barn-raising-style Community Builds across Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments