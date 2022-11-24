Energy Committees in Barnet, Danville, Peacham, and Ryegate recently partnered with the Maine-based WindowDressers to host a Community Build.
The WindowDressers insulating window inserts fit inside existing windows to let in sunlight and views while keeping heat inside the home. They are built at barn-raising-style Community Builds across Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire.
“It was a fun week,” said Ryegate resident Carl Bayer. “I named one assembly station the ‘laughing table’. At every shift, on every day, no matter who worked on that table there was so much fun and laughter.”
Bayer, along with Marilyn McEnery, and Kathy Manns were at the Community Build every day to train the new volunteers and handle assembling tasks as needed.
The window inserts are custom made for each window. Volunteers spent many months prior to the Community Build carefully measuring each window in each home. The measurements are sent to WindowDressers headquarters in Maine where they are compiled into kits and transported to the Community Build sites for assembly. This year this four-town partnership assembled 277 window inserts for homes in Barnet, Danville, Peacham, and Ryegate.
“I liked seeing the inserts pile up, people excited about taking them home, and volunteers offering to come back - more and more of them every day,” McEnery said. “I think the more relaxed we get about knowing what we are doing, the more fun we are all having. We have had some great teams who then start teaching others. It has been a very satisfying experience.”
Fran and Fred Alger from Barnet received window inserts for their many large windows. They volunteered several days at the Community Build. “We live right down the road,” said Fran. “It was wonderful to be around so many nice people all working together on ours and the other window inserts.”
The Danville Energy Committee also got a grant from the Grassroots Fund, and the Peacham Energy Committee donated $500 allowing this four-town build to offer no cost inserts for some homeowners. “We did not want money to be a barrier,” said Paul Weaver from the Danville Energy Committee and coordinator for this year’s build.
Several other towns in the Northeast Kingdom and around Vermont also hosted WindowDressers Community Builds. To see the complete list visit windowdressers.org.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.