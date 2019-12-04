Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Board of Directors of the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program (LCHIP) announced $3.5 million dollars in matching grants awarded to 33 projects across the state. Two of the awardees come from the North Country.
An LCHIP award of $300,000 will help the Forest Society acquire 257 acres along the Ammonoosuc River in Bethlehem, N.H. The property to be conserved abuts the White Mountain National Forest and includes 1.8 miles of river frontage and over a mile of undeveloped land along Rt 302. The Ammonoosuc is noted both for scenic vistas, including expansive views of both the Presidential and Franconia ranges, and key cold-water fisheries. The river is home to three varieties of trout: rare wild brook trout, rainbows and browns. The property will be open to the public for fishing, hunting and other low-impact recreation.
