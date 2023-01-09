Local Entities Earn Creative Futures Grants

The Vermont Arts Council recently announced $3,692,500 in awards to 49 creative-sector organizations and businesses in its first round of funding through the Creative Futures program.
Local recipients and their grant awards include: Catamount Film and Arts Center, St. Johnsbury, $162,500; Circus Smirkus, Greensboro, $200,000; Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium, St. Johnsbury, $137,500; Haskell Free Library and Opera House, Derby Line, $35,000; and Tara Lynn, Sutton, $5,000.
Also, the VAC awarded a Cultural Facilities Grant of $19,414 to the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum to support the installation of an audio/visual and assistive listening system on the second floor.
A Head Start Arts Integration Grant of $4,600 was awarded to Rural ARTS Collaborative, Hardwick/Albany, to support residencies in Hardwick and Albany Head Start classrooms.
Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium plans to use its Creative Futures grant “for operational expenses - that was sort of the terms of the application,” director Adam Kane said. “Whether that be salaries, heating bills, the funds will support operations of the museum…these grants are designed to help museums and places like ours through a rough time caused by the pandemic. We’re thrilled [by the grant], and the hope is it helps balance things out in the last phase of the pandemic.”
Circus Smirkus has the same idea. “We’re going to use this grant for operational expenses,” said artistic director Steve McQueen. “It’s close to lifesaving for us; we would be in dire straits, desperately doing anything and everything we can to raise some cash, if it wasn’t for this incredibly generous, timely grant. I’m so grateful for it, but I also feel like it’s something we earned through a lot of hard work.”
The Creative Futures grant enabled Tara Lynn, a wedding dressmaker based in Sutton, to hire a part-time employee, Margi McGandy, to work 20 hours a week in a separate clothing area of the business, Earth Bitch.
“The Creative Futures program is a not only a response to the extreme impact that the pandemic had on the creative economy, it is also an unprecedented investment by the state of Vermont in a sector that is crucial to Vermont’s economic development and community vitality,” said Vermont Arts Council Interim Executive Director Amy Cunningham.
The Creative Futures program of the Vermont Arts Council is made possible by a state grant through the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Department of Economic Development.
