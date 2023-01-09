Local Entities Earn Creative Futures Grants
The Smirkus Pyramid during the 2019 Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour: Carnival (Photo by Marvin Wang)

The Vermont Arts Council recently announced $3,692,500 in awards to 49 creative-sector organizations and businesses in its first round of funding through the Creative Futures program.

Local recipients and their grant awards include: Catamount Film and Arts Center, St. Johnsbury, $162,500; Circus Smirkus, Greensboro, $200,000; Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium, St. Johnsbury, $137,500; Haskell Free Library and Opera House, Derby Line, $35,000; and Tara Lynn, Sutton, $5,000.

