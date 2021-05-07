Local Entrepreneur Shares Cannabis Dreams With Select Board

SUTTON — A local entrepreneur visited with the town’s selectmen at their most recent meeting to pitch his vision for a cannabis business in the town of Sutton.
Chad Ste. Marie, who asked to have an article on cannabis permitting on the annual warning, shared his vision with the board.
On Town Meeting Day this March, residents in Danville, Sutton, Burke and Barton voted to opt-in to the state’s new cannabis legalization law.
Voters in Lyndon and Newport voted against the question.
Under the new law, retail marijuana shops can be opened in Vermont cities and towns as long as they are approved by the voters. Eight Northeast Kingdom communities considered the question at their annual Town Meetings this year.
Ste. Marie told the selectmen he was seeking information about a grow operation, dispensary and community music center in the town.
“This dispensary would create good-paying jobs in Sutton and increase the tax base since the town could have a separate town tax on the cannabis market,” according to Ste. Marie.
Ste. Marie told the board that in 2022, grow licenses will be distributed through the state.
Selectman Tim Simpson asked St. Marie if taxes could be imposed on growers.
Ste. Marie responded that the board would control the rules on how to govern the cannabis market in Sutton.
Ste. Marie said the hoped-for business he’s planning to build in Sutton “is for a recreational dispensary and growing, not medicinal. This would be regulated in Sutton starting at 21-years of age and older only.”
On Wednesday, Ste. Marie said he is hoping to build something the community can be proud of and which supports the host town his business is welcomed in. “Let’s fill pot holes with pot money,” he said.
He said Sutton was more receptive to his ideas than other towns he visited.
“You guys are awesome,” Ste. Marie said. “Now that (the article) has passed, I’m just kind of feeling out … introducing myself to see how you guys feel about cannabis in the town.” He said his dream is to start a “grow operation,” where there would be retail sales including a head shop and “we’ll have our own edibles.”
“I’m simply here just seeing what your guys’ thoughts are,” said Ste. Marie. “I’m looking for a place that I can build and I want to help the community. I want to make a spot for good-paying jobs … I would love a place where we could have meetings and music, and just entertainment, I know that Sutton doesn’t have much of that at the moment.”
Ste. Marie said he has traveled the country and said in some states, the cannabis industry is funding municipal needs from roads to schools. He is hoping to improve the region where he was born and raised and create a business that is successful for himself and the town, he explained.
“I love Vermont and always have,” said Ste. Marie. “If you tell me to go pound sand, then I’ll know it’s an uphill battle from here. I’m just feeling it out.”
Selectman Joe Solinsky asked about the town’s ability to set a tax rate and earn taxes off of the sales of cannabis from the business model Ste. Marie proposes.
“Where do we sign?” he asked.
Ste. Marie said he has approached other towns in the region, but said, “I felt so good about Sutton. This is a wholesome town, it’s people who live off the land, and cannabis is exactly the same way, you grow it from the ground.”
He told the board that he has “some prospective spots” he is considering, and he is looking at a building size of 15,000 square feet. In 2022, grow licenses will be distributed, he explained, “Once all those checks are checked, they’ll give us a permit to do this.”
He said if, for example the town put a 7 percent tax on cannabis grown and sold, and if a pound sells for $4,000 the town would receive 7 percent of that, or $280.
“I’m going to hire everybody around, people that are excited,” said Ste. Marie. “I want to build something special that you don’t see every day.”
Simpson looked to his two selectman and said of the men who are farmers, “Well, you’re looking at two guys who both grew hemp and we both got screwed!”
Ste. Marie said, “I’m not going to operate that way. I will live up to my word.”
He referenced his father, Barry, who passed away recently and his late grandfather, Howard Reynolds, and his grandmother, Becky Reynolds who lives in Lyndon and was a school principal.
“I come from good stock, and I need a place to call home,” said Ste. Marie.
There was some discussion about concerns related to children around cannabis.
He made clear that it will be a regulated product, saying, “We can’t keep it away from them, we just have to educate them … we do the best we can.”
Select Board Chair Denis Royer added, “Obviously you’re going to be carding people just like you would for tobacco or alcohol.”
Of his hopes to build a successful enterprise, Ste. Marie told the board, “I don’t want to just survive, I want to thrive, and you are only as strong as your community.”
“Whether we do it here or someplace else, we’re looking for a place to call home,” said Ste. Marie. “The cat’s out of the bag. Whether it will happen here or somewhere else is the question.”
He added, “I would like this to be the cannabis wonderland if you will,” saying a food shop, live music and more would be part of the plans which would build out over a 5-10 year incremental plan.
“I don’t have mountains of cash to just throw and make this happen,” said Ste. Marie, promising he would do right by the town as the business grows, “Everyone gets taken care of in this circle,” he vowed.
“Keep in touch,” said Simpson at the end of the conversation, to which Ste. Marie responded, “Roger that!”
Other Business
Town residents Mark and Linda Hoffman attended the meeting and submitted a letter to the board signed by neighbors regarding David Gray “shooting late at night” the draft minutes reflect.
The letter says the shooting lasts sometimes for hours. The Hoffmans ask for a noise ordinance that limits the hours of shooting (excluding hunting seasons) and prevents prolonged target practice more than twice a week.
“It’s simple,” they write, “have courtesy for your neighbors.”
Board Member Tim Simpson said he thinks this may be a neighbor-versus-neighbor issue. He suggested the Hoffmans may need an attorney since it didn’t appear outwardly that David Gray is doing anything illegal.
The board instructed the Hoffmans that a noise ordinance requires a petition and draft ordinance. If residents can get 35 signatures, then a special town meeting can be warned.
