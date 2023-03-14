ST. JOHNSBURY — A new support group for people dealing with pet loss is launching next week. The group is thanks to Rev. Linda Moore, a local priest who works at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) as the on-call hospital chaplain and through her career in the hospital laboratory as a medical technologist.
Rev. Moore had a calling to work with animals growing up but losing pets herself at a young age caused her to re-think pursuing a veterinary career. She pursued an interest in science and went to school to work in medical laboratories. Much later in life, her second calling, to minister, saw her return in her 50s to earn her Masters in Divinity and become an Episcopalian priest. She ministers across the region at churches where she fills in and is also an assistant chaplain at the hospital.
The new pet loss support group, Abiding Ties Pet Loss Support Group, will be hosted by NVRH but is not affiliated with the hospital or the Episcopal church. The first meeting is on Tuesday, March 21, from 6-7:30 p.m. in conference rooms 126 and 127 on the first floor, not far from the main entrance to NVRH.
The group is the first of its kind in Vermont.
Rev. Moore is a trained pet chaplain and Episcopal priest, and she will be there to listen and facilitate the group, but she is not a counselor. Losing her own dog Maggie Mae was life-changing for Rev. Moore, and she wants to create a safe, welcoming space for other pet caregivers to share their stories.
The support group will be for people who are grieving either news of a terminal diagnosis for a pet or are grieving in a loss. Plans for the support group at the hospital are for a monthly meeting to start, and Rev. Moore expects to possibly offer online support groups for veterinary practices as well as online support groups for those grieving lost pets down the road.
Rev. Moore and her wife, Diane Green, are also embarking on beginning the Maggie Mae Benevolent Fund, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and fund for pet caregivers who cannot afford their animal companion’s veterinary treatment and care.
Abiding Ties Pet Loss Support Group provides pet caregivers a safe space to share stories, to connect with people who understand the experience of pet loss, and to know that they are not alone in grieving their beloved animal companions. A website is planned at www.abidingties.org.
Inspiration
Rev. Moore was at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center during her hospital chaplaincy training and attending the Montreal Diocesan Theological College earning her divinity degree when the family cat was diagnosed with a large tumor. She was not home to support Green.
“My friends at seminary said, ‘This is really affecting you,’ I felt just horrible that I couldn’t be home.”
That was when she looked into if a ‘pet chaplain’ was even a thing - and found out it was, and she later would embark on that certification as well.
The idea to do something formal with her idea of a pet loss support group now that she was an ordained priest kept gnawing at her, “Ultimately, I Googled ‘pet chaplain’ and found an online course led by RobGierka, Ed.D. and Karen Duke at www.petchaplain.com. Last spring, I took their course. It inspired me to start a local, in-person pet loss support group. I as a chaplain hope to create a safe, welcoming space for other pet caregivers to share their stories, to experience that they are not alone in how they feel about losing their much-loved animal companions.”
She thought to herself while in Quebec studying, “I am up here to learn how to be a priest in a church … but I really love animals, too.”
The program she studied in to become a certified pet chaplain is a trained hospital chaplain.
“I am not an animal communicator; I don’t claim to be. I am not a counselor; I am not trained to lead counseling. I am a chaplain,” stressed Rev. Moore. “How it’s been explained to me is a chaplain is a presence, a listening, compassionate presence. As a chaplain, you’re not going into the room to fix them (in a hospital setting); you’re going there to listen to them and give them a voice.”
Rev. Moore continued, “As a chaplain, you’re giving them a space to tell their stories and be with a community of people who can support them. The people in the support group will actually do the hard work supporting each other.”
Plans for the support group at the hospital are for a monthly meeting to start; Rev. Moore expects to offer online support groups for veterinary practices as well, possibly, and perhaps online support groups for those grieving lost pets down the road in addition.
“We’re starting with this one pet loss support group and it’s going to be in-person, but I’m hoping to have others,” said Rev. Moore. She sees the idea as possibly getting others to help facilitate groups. Several states have pet loss support groups going, she said.
Rev. Moore also plans to offer a separate support group called the Veterinarian and Partners Support Group to provide pastoral care and support for veterinarians and their staff to process their feelings, which may be unique to the veterinary profession.
“Veterinarian and Partners Support Group provide pastoral care and support for veterinarians and their staff to process their feelings which may be unique to the veterinary profession,” she said. “Pastoral and other support may include the presence of a chaplain in the veterinary office and/or in home pet euthanasia. There is a high rate of suicide in the veterinary profession,” the website notes. (Refer to www.nomv.org)
The veterinary practice Rev. Moore and Green use has helped guide them through pet loss. Dr. Billie Winter, owner of Companion Pet Care in Littleton, NH, endorses the planned pet loss support groups: “As a veterinarian, I believe my mission is to improve the quality of life of my patients and their owners to the best of my ability. When that’s no longer possible, I have a responsibility to ease their suffering and sometimes facilitate their passing via humane euthanasia.”
“I do everything I can to counsel owners and help them come to a decision that best meets their needs and preserves the dignity of their relationship with their pet. These are often difficult discussions, and unfortunately, my time is limited by the need to provide care for other pets that require my attention,” shared Dr. Winter.
She said, “In this situation, many owners would benefit from the opportunity to meet with a counselor who understands the nature of the human-animal bond. In addition, joining a support group of like-minded people could provide comfort for owners facing the end of their pet’s life. I have known Rev. Linda Moore in a professional capacity for 20 years, and she is passionate about facilitating counseling for grieving pet owners. I can’t imagine anyone better suited for that role, and I wholeheartedly support her efforts to offer such a service.”
