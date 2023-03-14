ST. JOHNSBURY — A new support group for people dealing with pet loss is launching next week. The group is thanks to Rev. Linda Moore, a local priest who works at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) as the on-call hospital chaplain and through her career in the hospital laboratory as a medical technologist.

Rev. Moore had a calling to work with animals growing up but losing pets herself at a young age caused her to re-think pursuing a veterinary career. She pursued an interest in science and went to school to work in medical laboratories. Much later in life, her second calling, to minister, saw her return in her 50s to earn her Masters in Divinity and become an Episcopalian priest. She ministers across the region at churches where she fills in and is also an assistant chaplain at the hospital.

