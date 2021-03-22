In March of 2020 Tiffany Currier watched as her close friend, a military member and nurse practitioner at the White River Junction VA Medical Center, was deployed to the Bronx – a hot spot of COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic.
Her military unit was concerned about having enough PPE to protect themselves, so Currier leaped into action. Previously Currier sewed her own surgical caps and quickly made 100 hats to send with the deploying unit. Thus, began the journey of a local family making over 3,500 surgical caps for health care workers around the Vermont and the country.
Currier’s mother, Flora Roy was eager to help her daughters in any way she could as they were both frontline health care workers. While Currier worked in radiology at the White River Junction VA Medical Center during the pandemic, her other daughter, Heather Martin, set up and ran COVID-19 units in Seattle, Washington. Martin approached her mother with a request to make reusable masks and Roy jumped at the opportunity. Roy was more than happy to begin sewing because “at the time, the epicenter was there (in Seattle).” Soon after, Martin explained there was a need for surgical caps. That led Roy to making over 1,900 surgical hats in the following 10 months.
Flora Roy has lived in St. Johnsbury her whole life and raised her family in the town. Roy, Currier and Martin are alumnae of St. Johnsbury Academy. Their cap-making project has been a family affair. “My son-in-law made the patterns for me. He made a tie back and bouffant pattern,” Roy said. A tie back cap uses ties to secure it to the head whereas a bouffant relies on elastic and stretches to cover larger amounts of hair. Currier also noted, “My sister designed the style of hats, it’s by far the best, most comfortable surgical caps I have ever worn.”
“One of my daughters (Currier) has made 500 hats and the other (Martin) 1,500,” said Roy. This brings the family total to 3,900 surgical hats and more are being added every day. Roy can produce 10 hats a time and usually makes 100 hats a week. Currier has three sewing machines at home, and she placed her son and daughter each on one as she manned the third herself.
Roy’s caps have travelled all over the country, wherever they are wanted. “Tiffany Currier, my daughter works at the VA hospital in White River Junction, so I send a lot down to her and she distributes them where they are needed.” Currier relies heavily on her network of military personnel at the VA hospital to tell her where the supplies are most needed. “A friend I work with had her daughter deployed to Texas, so I sent hats with her there, then she transferred to California. Another friend wanted some sent to Connecticut.” Currier has given at least 200 caps to the VA Medical Center in White River Junction as well as some at Dartmouth Hitchcock where she also works.
Roy’s hats have gone to hospitals in Washington, Utah, New York, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Roy hopes to begin giving even more of her hats to local hospitals. With the development of COVID-19 vaccines the caps are no longer exclusively used in hospitals. “Now they are going to vaccine sites for workers there,” Roy said.
The biggest struggle Roy and her family have faced in their task to produce caps for the health care workers is sourcing materials. “I used up all the materials I had before the pandemic. We’ve been using our stimulus money to buy more but I’ve run out again.” To make her caps Roy needs thread, material and most importantly elastic, which can be difficult to find. Roy can make five hats from one yard of fabric. Currier has also run out but found support in her local community. “The camaraderie at the VA hospital has been amazing. An OR nurse heard what I was doing, and she donated two large boxes of material for me. I’ve made hundreds of hats from those,” Currier said.
Roy noted that she makes a concerted effort to buy the supplies for her hat making locally “I’ve shopped at a store in Stowe, and I go to Sew in Love in Lyndonville.” A local quilter recently donated quilting scraps that Roy turned into more caps.
Currier is confident that there is still a demand for surgical cap donations. “The need is slowing down slowly but surely, but I don’t foresee it stopping in the near future because so many people are still not vaccinated.”
In the past week Roy doubled her production and made 200 hats.
Roy and her family are seeking donations for more materials. Email Roy at pookieflo.roy@gmail.com to learn how to help.
